Full Timeline of Anthony Richardson's Eventful Tenure As Colts QB
Anthony Richardson was hoping to do enough during the preseason and training camp to convince the Colts that he's their quarterback of the future. He ended up losing the QB competition to Daniel Jones, who was named Indianapolis's starter with a bit over two weeks until the regular season.
It's an unceremonious end to Richardson's time as the Colts' franchise quarterback, a tenure which was marred by injuries, inconsistency and benchings.
The team made clear it intends to give Jones a long leash as its starter, meaning it'll be difficult for Richardson to even get a chance to win the job back.
It wouldn't be unfair to say that Richardson was given something of an unfair go in Indianapolis. A young quarterback coming out of the draft, it was widely known that he was viewed as more of a project for the long term. Despite that, the Colts fed him to the wolves right out of the gate, and didn't show much patience with him as he tried to adapt to the NFL.
So, just how did we end up with Richardson delegated to clipboard duty, and potentially out as a quarterback option for the Colts altogether? We'll take a look at the full timeline of Richardson's up-and-down stint in Indy.
Colts Select Richardson With No. 4 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
Richardson was the third quarterback and the fourth player to hear his name called during the 2023 NFL draft. It was something of a statement selection by the Colts, to pick the raw Richardson so early, but it was a sign of their commitment to shaping him into the superstar he has the potential to become.
Colts Name Anthony Richardson As Starting QB
After just one preseason game, Indianapolis had decided it had seen enough to declare Richardson the starting quarterback in 2023 ahead of Gardner Minshew.
Richardson's Rookie Season
Richardson, at just 21 years of age, made his NFL debut in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a game the Colts lost, 31–21. He both threw and ran for a touchdown, but also had an interception and was sacked four times. He left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an ankle injury.
He suffered another injury, this time a concussion, in his second NFL start. He threw just 10 pass attempts in the game, and rushed for two touchdowns, before making his exit. He then missed Week 3 as a result of that same injury.
Richardson returned in Week 4 and had a solid game, but then went down with a season-ending AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder during the Colts' Week 5 win against the Titans, putting an unfortunate end to his promising rookie season.
He ended the year with three passing touchdowns, four rushing touchdowns and one interception across four games.
Richardson's Second Season, Benching for Joe Flacco
Richardson was once again named the Colts' starter in 2024—this time with Joe Flacco behind him on the depth chart. He struggled across his first three games, throwing three touchdowns and six interceptions, before sustaining a hip injury in Week 4, which caused him to miss most of that game, and each of the next two weeks.
When he returned from injury, his struggles continued, and a moment that proved rather controversial, he requested to be subbed during a game against the Texans. That all prompted Shane Steichen to bench him in favor of Joe Flacco, who took over for Weeks 9 and 10.
Richardson returned to starting duties in Week 11, and held onto the starting job until Week 17, when he was ruled out with back spasms. He did not play in Week 18, either, ending his season.
Richardson ended the year with an abysmal 47.7% completion rating, the lowest among qualified quarterbacks. He had eight touchdowns and 12 interceptions, along with six rushing touchdowns and nine fumbles.
2025 Offseason, Daniel Jones Competition
There were plenty of questions surrounding Richardson heading into 2025. The Colts signed Daniel Jones to a one-year deal in the offseason and brought him to camp to compete with Richardson for the starting job. The team had made clear it still believed in Richardson's ability, but stressed they needed to see more consistency from him throughout camp.
An injury kept Richardson out of camp for a bit, but he later returned and was named the starter for the first preseason game. Early in the game, however, he took a big sack and was removed from the game, with Jones stepping into his place. Both Jones and Richardson got reps in the second preseason game, and it seems they saw enough to declare the competition over.
After two preseason games, the Colts declared Jones their starter.
Now, Richardson will need to do whatever it takes to prove he's still the best quarterback on the roster, though he'll have to wait for an opportunity to arise. There's no telling when that might come, though Jones has been anything but consistent throughout his career in the league.