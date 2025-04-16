Future NFL Draft Locations & Predictions: 2026, 2027 & Beyond
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Carolina Panthers
- Chicago Bears
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Cleveland Browns
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- New England Patriots
- Minnesota Vikings
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Jets
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Washington Commanders
Among events on the league's calendar, the NFL draft might be second to only the Super Bowl in terms of fan interest and excitement. The draft itself has always garnered a large audience, as droves of fans, from the casuals to the diehards, tune in to see who will be the top pick and which prospect(s) their team will ultimately select after months of speculation.
But in recent years, the NFL draft has turned into a massive spectacle thanks to the event moving to different host cities. In the history of the draft, eight different cities have hosted the event. From 1965 to 2014, the draft's primary location was in Radio City Music Hall in New York City. But in 2015 and 2016, the draft was held in Chicago, and the event has rotated from host city to host city since.
Each host city brings a different vibe and unique experience that only adds to the draft's appeal as a flagship event. So, as the league continues to rotate locations, several cities are contending to host the draft. This article will go over the confirmed draft locations for 2025 and 2026, explore which cities could potentially host the event in 2027 and beyond, and explain how the league picks draft locations.
So, without further ado, we are on the clock!
Confirmed NFL Draft Locations: 2025 & 2026
2025 NFL Draft - Green Bay, Wisconsin
Dates: April 24-26, 2025
Location: Lambeau Field & Titletown District
What to Expect: For the first time in NFL draft history, the event is headed to Titletown. Historic Lambeau Field, Titletown and the Resch campus will host the entirety of the 2025 draft, and there will be plenty of fun ways for fans to enjoy the historic atmosphere at the NFL's second-oldest stadium. In addition to interactive exhibits, player appearances and youth-based actvities, fans will be able to enjoy the Lambeau Field seating bowl. For those looking to get a glimpse of Packers past and present, the Packers Hall of Fame and Packers Pro Shop will both be open during the draft. The Packers Everywhere Draft Haus, a dive-bar themed activation next to Lambeau Field and Titletown, will give fans a look at Wisconsin culture in a fun and interactive manner. While weather is always a concern in predominantly outdoor events such as this one, the forecast is currently projected to be warmer and wetter than usual for this time of year in Wisconsin, though the draft would only be postponed in the event of severe weather.
2026 NFL Draft - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Dates: April 23-25, 2026
Location: Pittsburgh's North Shore, including Acrisure Stadium and Point State Park
What to Expect: In 2026, the NFL draft will return to its roots, as the event will be held in Pittsburgh, the site of the first-ever NFL draft back in 1936. In addition to the NFL Draft Experience—which includes immersive exhibits, games and photo opportunities with the Lombardi Trophy—Concert Series and community events, the 2026 draft will allow fans to explore the history of both Pittsburgh and the Steelers. Among the interesting Steelers monuments to check out are the Immaculate Reception Monument and the Art Rooney Statue. Fans looking for a more general scope of Pittsburgh sports can visit the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum. And the City of Champions offers a wide array of restaurant, entertainment and culture opportunities sure to make Pittsburgh another unique NFL draft host city.
Predicted & Rumored NFL Draft Locations: 2027, 2028 & Beyond
2027 NFL Draft - Two Cities in the Running
As of this article's publishing, Washington, D.C. and Denver are two cities that have both submitted bids to host the 2027 NFL draft. Both are in the running to be selected and each carries appeal as a potential host city. Denver, which has never hosted the NFL draft, features a passionate fanbase and scenic downtown that would serve as the perfect backdrop for the event. Meanwhile, the nation's capital offers no shortage of historic spots and unique scenes that would make it an unforgettable experience as a host city.
2028 NFL Draft - Rumored Location: (New) Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, Ny.
Why?
Buffalo Bills fans are as passionate as any fanbase in the NFL, so hosting the NFL draft in Buffalo would put the organization's dedicated and loyal supporters in the limelight. Hosting the 2028 NFL draft in Buffalo would also put a spotlight on the Bills' new Highmark Stadium, which broke ground in June of 2023 and is expected to open in the summer of 2026. According to The Sports Business Journal, the Bills announced their intention to bid for the 2028 draft but have now shifted their focus to hosting the 2029 event. In addition to Buffalo, it's possible that whichever city loses out on the 2027 NFL draft, Washington D.C. or Denver, could then host the event in 2028. Or perhaps a different city, such as Charlotte, N.C., will throw its hat in the ring to host.
Other Cities That Could Host a Future NFL Draft
In addition to the aforementioned cities, here are several locations where the NFL draft could be held in 2029 and beyond.
Potential NFL Draft Locations
Why?
Philadelphia, Pa.
Hosted in 2017 and could return. Passionate sports town and historic city.
Las Vegas, Nev.
Previously hosted in 2022. Major resort city with growing sports presence.
Los Angeles, Ca.
Hasn't hosted since NFL rotated cities. SoFi Stadium would be premium venue for draft.
Dallas, Tx.
Hosted in 2018. Great sports town with rich football history.
Charlotte, N.C.
Has never hosted. Rising football city with energetic fanbase and strong event infrastructure.
Nashville, Tenn.
Hosted record-breaking draft in 2019 that drew over 600,000 fans.
How Does the NFL Pick Draft Locations?
In a process similar to the selection of the site of the Super Bowl, cities must bid for the right to host the NFL draft. The league then reviews each city's bid and the 32 NFL owners then vote on the matter. In choosing an NFL draft host city, the league considers factors such as fan engagement and atmosphere, logistics and infrastructure and venue availability and size.
Final Predictions: What’s Next for the NFL Draft?
As mentioned, the 2026 NFL draft will be held in Pittsburgh. But where will the draft go next? Let's make a few predictions.
2027: Denver, Co.
2028: Charlotte, N.C.
2029: Orchard Park, Ny., (Highmark Stadium)
2030: Washington, D.C.