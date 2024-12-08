Garrett Wilson Says Jets Have 'Losing Problem' After Blowing Late Lead vs. Dolphins
The New York Jets continue finding new ways to lose in a 2024 NFL season to forget.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw for over 300 yards for the first time in three years in Sunday’s 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins, but the veteran’s surprisingly solid play under center couldn’t save the Jets from themselves.
Despite holding a 23-15 lead heading into the fourth quarter, and even after kicking a go-ahead field goal to take a 26-23 lead with just 52 seconds to play, the Jets couldn’t hold on for a victory, giving up a field goal as time expired and then losing in overtime.
With their latest defeat, the Jets dropped to 3-10 on the year and will miss the playoffs for a 14th consecutive year, extending the longest active drought across the four major U.S. sports.
Things certainly look gloomy for one of the most down-bad franchises in recent history, and Jets players themselves don’t seem to have any good answers for the team’s latest losses.
Star wideout Garrett Wilson spoke with reporters postgame and offered his blunt thoughts on the Jets’ tendency to blow late leads.
“When you’re up in the fourth quarter all of a sudden it starts to feel like we have a losing problem, like a gene or some s---,” Wilson said, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “It’s not like we’re going out there and getting our butt beat from start to finish. No, we have a chance to win the game, we’re supposed to win the game, odds are in our favor and we find a way to lose. So it’s just frustrating for sure.”
Wilson added that he thought his team had the right mindset going into games, but at the end of the day “we gotta stop being losers.”
Frustrating words from the young Jets star, who put together one of his most impressive performances of the year with seven catches for a team-leading 114 yards.
Sunday marked the fifth time this season that the Jets lost a game despite holding a lead in the fourth quarter, which is the most in a season in franchise history.
The Jets will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15.