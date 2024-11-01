Garrett Wilson Responds to OBJ Comparisons to Acrobatic 'TNF' Catch
One of Garrett Wilson's two touchdown grabs on Thursday night is the leading candidate for catch of the year so far.
Take a look, and see if it reminds you of another catch we've seen in recent history:
A young New York receiver going up for a one-handed touchdown grab near the boundary while losing balance... Very Odell Beckham Jr.-esque, isn't it?
Reporters asked Wilson after the game how he felt about that comparison. He gave a really humble reaction:
"Odell's, it was different. And he got two feet down," Wilson said. "The ball was going to land out of bounds. And it was Odell, man. Odell against the Cowboys... Great to even come up in that convo."
A reporter chimed in from the scrum, giving some more context to it all saying, "But Garrett, he lost that game."
"You know what? Aight!" Wilson said, appearing to appreciate the sentiment that his catch was more meaningful. Funny enough, Wilson admitted after the game he wasn't even sure the catch would stand after the play was reviewed (as all scoring plays are).
While one could debate which catch was better, the reporter is right—situationally, Wilson's grab was more meaningful. It put the Jets ahead of the Houston Texans 14–10. Beckham's touchdown gave the Giants an 11-point lead after the extra point that they somehow couldn't hold on to, losing 31–28 to fall to 3-8 on the season that night.
This could be the next great sports debate with no clear correct answer: Wilson or Beckham?