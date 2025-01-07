Garrett Wilson Praises Panthers' Bryce Young With Two-Word Social Media Post
Of Bryce Young's many fans, we can now count New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
On Tuesday, Wilson replied to what is essentially a highlight reel of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, captioned: "He [Young] might be better than we thought."
Wilson's simple yet eyebrow-raising response? "He is."
To be clear, one player praising or defending another isn't inherently eyebrow-raising; that happens all the time. But in this case, the replies both on X and Reddit are full of fans wondering if this could mean Wilson is eyeing the Panthers amid talk of unhappiness with the Jets.
Wilson has been respectfully vocal about his struggles in New York this past season, when his team's offense blew a number of fourth-quarter leads for a disappointing 5–12 record, both his head coach and GM were canned in high-profile firings, and an embarrassing report of systemic disorganization suggested his team owner's decision-making was influenced by the latter's teenage sons. Not exactly a winning environment.
Just last week, Wilson said there was "no truth" to the rumors suggesting he might not return to Gang Green in 2025 if Aaron Rodgers is still under center. Still, though, many inside the organization have wondered when Wilson will request a trade, not if, The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt reported in December. Based on the above interaction, could he be eyeing the Panthers next? Or is he just giving Young well-deserved flowers? The latter is more likely, but hey, gotta consider all options.
Wherever he ends up—the Jets, where he can begin extension negotiations this spring, or far, far away—he'll surely continue to deliver alongside the receiving corps. Indeed, all three of the 24-year-old's NFL seasons have involved 1,000+ receiving yards and at least three touchdowns.