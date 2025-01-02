Jets' Garrett Wilson Makes Definitive Statement on Relationship With Aaron Rodgers
With the New York Jets' season about to wrap up with nary a playoff berth in sight, eyes are now turning to what will be a consequential offseason at Florham Park. The organization must find a new GM and head coach before figuring out whether Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback to lead them into a new era. After doing all that, they must deal with the ripple effects of a horrid season in the locker room.
One primary storyline in that regard is the happiness of Garrett Wilson. The star young wideout has been openly frustrated with how things have gone for the Jets offense in the back half of the 2024 season, as well as non-committal when asked about his future with the team. And after the Jets dropped their 12th game of the season last weekend there have been rumors suggesting Wilson could demand a trade this offseason if Aaron Rodgers were to remain in place under center for 2025.
On Thursday Wilson opted to publicly address his relationship with Rodgers for the first time in a definitive statement that he clearly hopes will put all questions about the two to rest.
"There's no truth to that," Wilson said when asked about reports he had a problem with his quarterback, per ESPN. "At the end of the day, I don't speak on things like that because social media is not real.
"This is my first time addressing it. That stuff is just words for people trying to figure out a way to divide us more than they've already tried, like the record isn't enough. Obviously, we've got a lot going on here, especially this season, trying to dig ourselves out of this hole. Unfortunately, we weren't able to. But my feet are where my feet are at, and I'm going to try and finish this thing the right way."
There will be a lot of change within the Jets' organization this offseason. Ideally for Gang Green that won't involve Wilson, who at 24 years old is one of the NFL's brightest young wideouts. Regardless of all that, Wilson is making it clear that he is not at odds with Rodgers.