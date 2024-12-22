Jets’ Garrett Wilson Had Sad Answer on His Limited Targets in Loss to Rams
The New York Jets have simply run out of answers for their poor performances this season. Sunday's game saw the team get held to single-digit points in a deflating 19-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams and make some sad NFL history in the process.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the Jets to an early lead with a touchdown to Davante Adams in the first quarter, but New York wouldn’t find the end zone for the rest of the game and fell to 4-11 on the year. Rodgers’s usual trusty receiver, Garrett Wilson, only had three targets prior to the Jets’ final drive in the fourth quarter.
Wilson was asked about his limited involvement in the Jets’ offense for much of the game and had a fairly depressing response:
“I don't know, to be honest with you man,” Wilson told reporters. “I don't know. I just gotta go out and put my best foot forward and hope that things fall my way. I would love to be involved, love to make an impact on the game, but if people see it differently that's out of my control. Just trying to do what I can do.”
Wilson finished the game with six catches on seven targets for 54 yards and is on pace for his third-straight 1,000-yard campaign in New York. He will need just 13 yards in his final two games against the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins to reach that mark.