Garrett Wilson 'Thrilled' to Be Reunited With Ex-Ohio State Teammate Justin Fields
Garrett Wilson and Justin Fields are reunited, and it feels so good.
Wilson, who caught passes from Fields for two seasons as a member of the Ohio State Buckeyes, has reportedly told friends he's "thrilled" that the former Buckeyes signal-caller will be playing alongside him in the Big Apple, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.
After spending a season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he made six starts in 2024, Fields entered free agency for the first time in his career and agreed to a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets this past week.
And in Wilson's eyes, the reunion with Fields has been a long time coming.
Speaking to reporters at the NFL scouting combine in '22, Wilson made it clear that he'd love to be teammates with Fields again if the stars aligned for the two former Buckeyes to do so in pro football.
"If that would happen, that would be awesome," Wilson said at the time. "I haven't really thought about where I'd be playing. Anywhere would be a blessing. Definitely, to link back up with Justin ... and to do that on the NFL level—would be a dream come true, for sure."
Fields spent his freshman season with Georgia in '18, then transferred to Ohio State in January of '19, just eight months after Wilson had announced his commitment to the Buckeyes. In two seasons in Columbus, Fields threw for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns and nine interceptions. During that span, Wilson amassed 1,155 yards and 11 touchdowns with Fields throwing him passes. The two flashed some impressive chemistry in their brief time together at Ohio State.
Now, they'll be rekindling an old connection, one the Jets hope will help spark the club's offense in '25.