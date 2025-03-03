New Raiders GM Had Simple Answer When Asked About Tom Brady's Role in Organization
A new era of Las Vegas Raiders football was ushered in this offseason as the franchise hired Pete Carroll and John Spytek as head coach and GM, respectively, to lead the team into the future. Carroll has obviously been around the block a few times as a coach but it's Spytek's first time in the top spot. The rookie GM inherits an interesting situation in Vegas, one that does not include a long-term answer at quarterback, but one that does offer one of the greatest quarterback minds in the history of football by the name of Tom Brady.
Brady's voice as a minority owner and how it affects the manner in which the Raiders go about their business going forward is a constant question being asked around Las Vegas right now. To that point Spytek was asked by Peter Schrager at the NFL combine what role Brady will have entering this new regime. Spytek kept his answer straightforward.
"I was saying the other day, I would be a special kind of idiot if I didn't use Tom as a sounding board for certain places," Spytek said.
It turns out Spytek and Brady go way back. The two played at the University of Michigan together in 1999, and Spytek was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' director of player personnel when the franchise landed Brady in free agency in 2020. That partnership was obviously a great success, with Brady leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory the season he signed, and Spytek was promoted to assistant GM a few years later.
So Spytek should know as well as anyone the sort of resource Brady can be. And he isn't afraid to acknowledge it, either, as the above quote proves.