SI

New Raiders GM Had Simple Answer When Asked About Tom Brady's Role in Organization

John Spytek kept it straightforward when asked about Tom Brady's involvement with the Raiders in his first year as GM.

Liam McKeone

John Spytek and Pete Carroll were both hired by the Raiders this offseason
John Spytek and Pete Carroll were both hired by the Raiders this offseason / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

A new era of Las Vegas Raiders football was ushered in this offseason as the franchise hired Pete Carroll and John Spytek as head coach and GM, respectively, to lead the team into the future. Carroll has obviously been around the block a few times as a coach but it's Spytek's first time in the top spot. The rookie GM inherits an interesting situation in Vegas, one that does not include a long-term answer at quarterback, but one that does offer one of the greatest quarterback minds in the history of football by the name of Tom Brady.

Brady's voice as a minority owner and how it affects the manner in which the Raiders go about their business going forward is a constant question being asked around Las Vegas right now. To that point Spytek was asked by Peter Schrager at the NFL combine what role Brady will have entering this new regime. Spytek kept his answer straightforward.

"I was saying the other day, I would be a special kind of idiot if I didn't use Tom as a sounding board for certain places," Spytek said.

It turns out Spytek and Brady go way back. The two played at the University of Michigan together in 1999, and Spytek was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' director of player personnel when the franchise landed Brady in free agency in 2020. That partnership was obviously a great success, with Brady leading the Bucs to a Super Bowl victory the season he signed, and Spytek was promoted to assistant GM a few years later.

So Spytek should know as well as anyone the sort of resource Brady can be. And he isn't afraid to acknowledge it, either, as the above quote proves.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL