Shedeur Sanders’s Instagram Post With Geno Smith Caused Raiders NFL Draft Speculation
While the Las Vegas Raiders traded a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks last week in exchange for quarterback Geno Smith, that doesn't mean they're done at the position. After all, Smith is 34 years old, and the team currently holds the No. 6 pick in the upcoming NFL draft—which some have speculated they could ultimately use on a quarterback.
Furthering said speculation on Sunday afternoon was none other than Shedeur Sanders. The former Colorado signal caller—considered among the top quarterback prospects in this year's class—posted a photo to his Instagram story with, you guessed it, Geno Smith.
Here's a look, courtesy of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Vincent Bonsignore:
"Legendary," wrote Sanders over the photo.
Continuing down the rabbit hole, Raiders minority owner Tom Brady—who had plenty of pull in the organization's decision-making this offseason—has a long-standing relationship with Sanders. The two have previously trained together, and Sanders also signed an NIL deal with Brady's company TB12 back in 2022.
We'll have to wait and see whether they ultimately decide to pair Sanders with Smith, who has just one year remaining on his contract but is rumored to be working on an extension. While it's purely speculation for now, we know that in the NFL, where there's smoke, there's often fire.