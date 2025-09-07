George Kittle Injury Update: 49ers Star TE Exits Week 1 Game vs. Seahawks
George Kittle didn't make it through the first game of the season.
The San Francisco 49ers lost their two-time All-Pro tight end due to a hamstring injury during the first half of their Week 1 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Kittle had four receptions for 25 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game.
Kittle isn't the only 49ers player to suffer an injury so far. Fred Warner and Trent Williams have both also gone down before halftime of the team's opening game.
The 31-year-old Kttle led the 49ers in receptions (78), yards (1,106), and receiving touchdowns (eight) in 2024, so his absence will create a huge void for quarterback Brock Purdy.
There is no word on how severe the injury is yet, but the team ruling him out for the game so quickly can't be a great sign.
With Deebo Samuel gone, the 49ers already needed to find other receivers to step up this season. With Kittle out, the pressure on those other pass catchers would only rise. Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling will need to establish themselves quickly.
We'll see how severe Kittle's injury is, but this isn't a great start to the season for the 49ers.