Commanders' Trade for Deebo Samuel Earns Mixed Reactions From NFL World
Someone had to make the first big move of the NFL offseason, and absorb all the headlines that come with it—and on Saturday, that someone was the Washington Commanders.
Kicking off the offseason news cycle, the Commanders agreed to acquire wide receiver Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round draft pick. Should the trade go through, the move gives Samuel a much-needed change of scenery and bulks up Washington's receiving corps after an excellent 2024.
Those are optimistic reads of the trade, but it could plausibly go wrong as well. Samuel is 29 and remains primarily associated with one good season—his All-Pro campaign in 2021.
Because of this, reactions around the league were tentative on several fronts.
Some 49ers fans wished Samuel farewell.
Some were excited that the entire saga was over.
At least one Commanders reporter took a victory lap.
Broadly speaking, observers appeared to like the fit for Washington specifically.