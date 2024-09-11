George Kittle Pays Up Annual Iowa-Iowa State Bet by Wearing Brock Purdy's Helmet
Let the record show that San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle pays his debts.
After 49ers practice on Wednesday in Santa Clara, Calif., Kittle showed up to his media availability in the locker room wearing quarterback Brock Purdy's collegiate helmet from his days at Iowa State. The Cyclones, of course, defeated Kittle's alma mater—the Iowa Hawkeyes—20–19 on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
"Iowa lost to Iowa State. It's tough. At home. You hate to see it," Kittle said. "Unfortunately, the better Iowa team won that day."
Kittle then went on to say that Purdy texted him almost immediately after the final horn sounded.
Since Purdy was selected by the 49ers with the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft, Iowa State has won two of the three matchups against Iowa. All three games have been decided by one possession: Iowa State won 10–7 in 2022, lost 20–13 in '23 and edged the Hawkeyes on Saturday.
When Purdy lost the bet last year, he had to enter his press conference with the media wearing a Iowa Hawkeyes mascot head.
Despite the collegiate rivalry, all is well in the 49ers' offensive huddle. Purdy connected with Kittle on four passes for 40 yards during San Francisco's season-opening 32–19 win over the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.