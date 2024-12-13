George Kittle Reacts to Deebo Samuel's Drop in 49ers' Ugly Offensive Showing vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers faced a must-win game on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams, but the problems that have plagued the 49ers offense throughout the season came back and cost them in a 12-6 loss. Like so many other occasions in what will likely be a 2024 season to forget, the 49ers offense failed to punch the football into the end zone and capitalize on big play opportunities.
One of the most significant missed opportunities came when wide receiver Deebo Samuel dropped a pass that could have gone for a touchdown. Quarterback Brock Purdy hit Samuel in stride, and Samuel would have had the chance to run in to the end zone.
"That was a big one," 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said of the drop from Samuel. "Third down, and with Deebo's skillset, I would have been shocked if he didn't score on the play... He needs to catch that ball."
The drop was especially notable after Samuel posted earlier in the week in a since deleted tweet, "Not struggling at all just not getting the ball!"
"I don't really see Deebo drop passes like that," tight end George Kittle told reporters. "I think he's one of the best in the world when it comes to being open in the middle of the field and taking a ball to the house. He's just so excited to make a play. You guys saw whatever his tweet of frustration ... it's not anxiety, he's just so giddy and ready to play football, I've never seen him drop a pass like that before ... I bet you he's hurting, but he's still a very talented player."
Samuel's mistake was a significant one, and familiar to the 49ers this season, but far from the only 49ers offensive error during Thursday's game. Normally sure-handed receiver Jauan Jennings was unable to haul in a couple passes, and Purdy threw a costly interception toward the end of the game.
The 49ers had appeared to shake off their offensive woes during their 38-13 win over the Chicago Bears four days earlier. In that game, the 49ers scored three touchdowns and 24 total points in the first half. They rolled to 452 yards of offense and averaged 7.4 yards per play. Unfortunately for the 49ers, that performance did not carry into Thursday's game.
As Kittle put their offensive performance, "we could have stepped up our game and play better, and we didn't it."
Now, the 49ers have lower than a one percent chance at making the postseason. After making three consecutive NFC Championship Games, and the Super Bowl last season as one of the most dominant teams in the league, the 49ers look like they will miss the postseason for the first time since 2020.