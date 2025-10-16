George Kittle Signals He's Ready to Return From Hamstring Injury
The 49ers' home game against the Falcons Sunday will shake up the NFC playoff race, and San Francisco appears set to deploy the services of one of its top weapons.
Tight end George Kittle plans to play for the 49ers Sunday, he indicated to reporters Thursday afternoon via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The news follows a string of positive news reports on his progression over the last week.
"It will be ultimately up to Kyle Shanahan but that’s his expectation," Wagoner said of Kittle.
The 32-year-old Iowa product appeared briefly in San Francisco's opener against the Seahawks before injuring his hamstring. He revealed Thursday that his hamstring was completely torn. The injury kept him out more than a month, and his season numbers are a modest four receptions for 25 yards and one touchdown.
The six-time Pro Bowler is in his ninth year with the 49ers, and he trails only Jerry Rice and Terrell Owens on the franchise's all-time receiving yards leaderboard. In 2024, he caught 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.
The 49ers currently sit in a three-way tie with the Rams and Seattle for first place in the NFC West, but hold the tiebreaker at the moment.