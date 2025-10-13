Kyle Shanahan Shares Encouraging George Kittle Injury Update Ahead of Week 7
It was quite the heartbreak when star 49ers tight end George Kittle went down in Week 1 with a hamstring injury, beginning a trend that has only continued for a downtrodden Niners squad.
But, in a touch of good news, it sounds like Kittle will be returning to the gridiron any day now, according to coach Kyle Shanahan.
More specifically, Shanahan said Monday that the team is expecting Kittle to start practicing this week. Since Kittle was on the injured reserve, the team will have 21 days to put him back on the active roster once they open his practice window.
This does not mean Kittle will for sure be ready for Sunday's contest against the Falcons, but it could mean that. For what it's worth, GM John Lynch said last week that the team is "fairly confident" Kittle will be ready to practice this week, and believes the tight end is "getting there" on his eventual return.
For the sake of fantasy rosters everywhere... fingers crossed.