Travis Kelce Explains How Taylor Swift Pulled Off Surprise Tight End University Visit
It was another successful year for Travis Kelce and George Kittle’s Tight End University—an annual offseason celebration where tight ends from across the NFL get together to share trade secrets and enjoy some quality time away from the gridiron.
This year’s edition of TEU included a surprise appearance from Kelce’s girlfriend Taylor Swift, who took the stage to perform during the “Tight Ends and Friends” portion of the weekend.
The gathered crowd, understandably, went nuts.
On this week’s episode of the New Heights podcast, Kelce explained how the surprise cameo came together.
“We’re in Nashville. She grew up in Nashville, she moved there when she was younger. We had this plan for a while that we were going to have some fun with the tight ends, especially Tight Ends and Friends, all the evening events,” Kelce said.
Embodying the ethos of work hard, play hard, the Tight End University folks also apparently put together some nighttime events for once the day’s seminars were finished. One of those events included country star Kane Brown, who Kelce knew would be game for Swift’s cameo.
“I won’t say when the idea came up, but when we were there at Tight Ends and Friends and we knew that there was a professional like Kane Brown who—he could figure it out. He’s a pro, he’s been on stage a million times. He’s a true professional,” Kelce said. “Tay just kind of went up to him and the band and was like hey, if you guys are down, I’ll go up there, play a song and we can see if we can pop the roof off this place.”
Always nice to see a power couple supporting one another.