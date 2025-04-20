SI

George Kittle’s Viral Moment at WrestleMania 41 Had Fans Sounding Off

WrestleMania 41 is happening this weekend in Las Vegas, and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle had a great ringside seat for Saturday night's action. He also had a viral moment that had fans fired up and making jokes.

Kittle, who had 78 catches for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns last season, is a big wrestling fan, so it wasn't much of a surprise to see him at the sport's biggest event of the year.

The broadcast picked a perfect time to show the six-time Pro Bowler as he crushed a very big beer in a matter of seconds.

While that was a rather impressive beer-chugging performance, some fans thought he struggled a little bit.

Other fans loved it:

