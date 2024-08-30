George Kittle Wants 49ers to Try Bold New Trick Play in 2024 Season
The San Francisco 49ers have not shied away from deploying a trick play or two as a way to catch their opponents off guard.
Back in 2022, Christian McCaffrey threw a passing touchdown to Brandon Aiyuk. During the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Niners ran a trick play that resulted in Jauan Jennings throwing a touchdown pass to McCaffrey.
During an appearance on Up & Adams, tight end George Kittle was asked when his turn to drop back for a pass on a trick play would come.
Kittle seemed up for the task, telling Kay Adams he's hopeful of throwing one this year. He even hinted that San Francisco's clash against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6 on Thursday Night Football would be an appropriate game for such a play.
"You know what, well, look. There's things out there that don't need to be said yet, Kay, because it could still ultimately happen," Kittle told Adams. "You never know. You never know. I'm good for it.
"You know what's crazy is... I had a tough shoulder injury in high school and college, and the NFL, so I couldn't really throw very well. Then, last year in the Super Bowl I hurt my shoulder, and now all of a sudden I can throw really well," he added.
Kittle certainly didn't balk at the idea of trying to run a trick play to throw a touchdown pass this year, though ultimately it'll be up to coach Kyle Shanahan and Co. to dial up such a stratagem. If the opportunity presents itself, expect Kittle to take full advantage.