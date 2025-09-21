George Pickens Absolutely Furious on Cowboys' Sideline After Drop Led to Interception
The Cowboys traveled to Chicago to play the Bears on Sunday and things went off the rails pretty quickly for Dallas. The Bears scored two touchdowns to go up 14-3 and CeeDee Lamb had to exit with a gnarly-looking ankle injury—all in the first quarter. The Cowboys then managed to settle down a bit and entered halftime down 24-14, but things would get worse soon.
Dallas was forced to punt on the first possession of the second half. Chicago responded by scoring again to go up 31-14. Then Dak Prescott got the offense going a little bit as the fourth quarter began. He fired a pass to George Pickens, now the No. 1 wideout in lieu of Lamb. But Pickens let the ball bounce right off his hands and directly to a Bears defender for an interception.
It was an absolute back-breaker that killed whatever momentum the Cowboys were building entering the final frame and nobody was more upset about it than Pickens. Cameras caught his furious reaction on the Cowboys' sideline to his mistake, and the wideout slammed his helmet to the ground multiple times despite his teammates' attempts to calm him down.
A tough sequence for Pickens and his team. He was acquired over the offseason from the Steelers in part due to his sure hands and ability to out-muscle defenders for jump balls. He let down the Cowboys here and clearly knew it.
The Cowboys will need Pickens more than ever if Lamb has to miss any time. He proved capable of stepping up with one touchdown grab against the Bears, but they'll need more out of him going forward.