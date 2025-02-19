George Pickens Lists Aaron Rodgers As a 'Dream Teammate' As Steelers Rumors Swirl
Aaron Rodgers needs to find a new team in order to continue his NFL career with his two-year stint with the New York Jets now in the rearview mirror.
There are a few potential landing spots that make sense on paper and the Pittsburgh Steelers are one of them. They sport a fierce defense and are looking for an upgrade after seeing Justin Fields and Russell Wilson share the quarterback position last season.
Whichever team, if any, decides to pull the trigger on Rodgers will be bringing in a 40-year-old with very recent injury history and some unique baggage. At the same time, they'll be bringing in one of the greatest to ever play the position who showed some flashes late in the season to suggest he could regain his former form.
Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, it seems, would welcome the opportunity to play with Rodgers as he named the future Hall of Famer as one of his "dream teammates."
Now, Pickens was either just naming a few guys he really likes, or sending a not-so-subtle recruiting pitch. If Rodgers were to join the Steelers, Pickens would become one of his main targets and the hope would be that the partnership unlocks a little extra in each party.
While Pickens is clearly in on the idea of bringing Rodgers to Pittsburgh, some of his teammates are clearly on the other side of the argument, with safety DeShon Elliott making his thoughts known on social media last week.