Steelers Expected To Consider Jets' Aaron Rodgers, Per Hall Of Famer
Where will Aaron Rodgers be in 2025?
The New York Jets brought Rodgers to town to take try to take the team to another level but things didn't work out. New York has since announced that it will be moving on from Rodgers this offseason. He hasn't announced whether or not he will play in 2025, but it wouldn't be a big shock. Rodgers showed in 2025 that he has something in the tank after racking up 28 touchdown passes.
If he were to continue his playing career, where will it be? One team that has been floated as a potential fit is the Pittsburgh Steelers. They have a question at quarterback right now with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields both going to free agency.
Former Steelers coach and Hall of Famer Bill Cowher joined “The Dan Patrick Show” and said he expects Pittsburgh to have "dialogue" about him at least.
“I think there’s going to be a sense of urgency, taking some guys on the back end of their careers. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward," Cowher said. "They’re in the latter stages of their careers. So they want to win now,” Cowher continued. “That’s a big part of what they want to do, but you’ve also got to have a plan moving forward and at that position. There will be dialogue there, but those will be conversations taking place in that building.”
Rodgers reportedly wanted the Jets to bring him back for another year, but things didn't work out. If he wants to continue his career, hopefully he finds an opportunity.
