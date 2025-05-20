Cowboys Coach Addressed George Pickens Character Concerns After WR’s Steelers Drama
The Dallas Cowboys more or less knew what they were getting in wide receiver George Pickens after acquiring him in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month.
Pickens finished the 2024 campaign as the Steelers' leading receiver, but it was his on-field antics that frequently made headlines and drew the ire of his own fans. The Steelers star's disposition reared its ugly head last season during his many impulsive and head-scratching moments, from getting slapped with unsportsmanlike penalties to picking bizarre fights with players.
The good news for Pickens is he gets a brand new start in Dallas where he'll team up with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott on one of the most popular and in-the-spotlight franchises in the NFL. Amid ongoing concerns over whether Pickens's perceived character issues would carry over to the Cowboys, coach Brian Schottenheimer delivered a clear message on what he thought of his new trade acquisition in a Tuesday press conference.
"I'm thrilled with the way the guys have responded to him," Schottenheimer said of Pickens. "When we did our homework on GP, we don't have those concerns.
"My time with him has just been incredible," continued Schottenheimer. "I think we're really excited about what he brings as a football player, but I see a guy that’s maturing. I see a guy that we're excited to put out there and watch him grow and get better... I love watching him in meetings, because in meetings he's been so dialed in, taking great notes... his intentionality in the meeting room has been really cool for me to see."
The new Cowboys coach seems to like what he sees in Pickens already, as he and the rest of the team can only hope Pickens left his suitcase of drama behind in Pittsburgh. The honeymoon glow looks good on them, for now.