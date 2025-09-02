SI

Giants Make Decision on Backup QB to Russell Wilson Ahead of Week 1

New York had to decide between veteran Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart.

Madison Williams

The Giants named Jaxson Dart as the backup quarterback and Jameis Winston as the third-string.
Giants coach Brian Daboll named Russell Wilson as New York's starting quarterback for the 2025 season back in April right after the NFL draft. But, it took until Tuesday, just two days before the season starts, for the team to name the backup quarterback to Wilson.

The Giants needed to decide between veteran Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxson Dart. In the end, Dart will sit behind Wilson with Winston taking the third-string position, as the team's unofficial depth chart lists.

Dart had a very impressive preseason showing, especially in the Giants' game vs. the Jets. The 22-year-old completed 88% of his passes for 137 yards and accounted for two touchdowns in that game. Daboll even complimented the rookie after the game on his performance.

It's of course unknown when Dart will make his official NFL debut this season as he is sitting in the backup position. It all depends on how Wilson does down the stretch.

The Giants open up the 2025 season with a matchup vs. the Commanders on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

