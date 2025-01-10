Giants GM Threatened to Release Player Who Wouldn't Take Pay Cut Before a Game
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen was thrust into the spotlight this summer, as one of the focuses of HBO's Hard Knocks: Offseason With the New York Giants. A new feature by ESPN's Jordan Raanan on the franchise's disappointing 3–14 season paints the third-year GM in a much harsher light.
A growing distrust between Giants players and team management, including Schoen and embattled coach Brian Daboll, is one of the resonant themes of the piece. Perhaps the most glaring example was how Schoen treated cornerback Nick McCloud, a fourth-year player that had joined the Giants in 2022 and was a popular locker room presence.
According to ESPN's report, Schoen tried to make McCloud's representation take a pay cut from his one-year, $2.98 million deal ahead of the team's Week 4 game against the Dallas Cowboys, and threatened to cut the cornerback. McCloud did not accept, and was ultimately waived weeks later.
"Don't pay October's rent, all right? As soon as I can replace him, I'm going to replace him. I'm not f---ing around," Schoen was quoted as saying by "multiple Giants players," according to the report.
McCloud was waived on Nov. 5 and signed with the San Francisco 49ers less than a week later, ultimately making the Niners active roster by the end of the month.
Schoen and Daboll appear to be safe heading into the 2025 season. The pair, which joined the Giants in 2022 after time with the Buffalo Bills (Schoen as assistant GM, Daboll as offensive coordinator), has overseen an 18-32-1 record with one trip to the playoffs in '22.
The franchise is primed for a reset in 2025, as it will pick third in the 2025 NFL draft and could target a quarterback after releasing Daniel Jones during the season. Even so, New York will have to show some substantial progress on the field for Daboll and Schoen to feel safe beyond next season.