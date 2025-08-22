Giants’ Jaxson Dart Became an Instant Meme in Viral Medical Tent Moment
Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart had his night cut short in Thursday's preseason win against the Patriots after getting evaluated for a concussion. Thankfully, Dart was cleared from concussion protocol, but not before having a funny moment in the blue medical tent.
On the play that sent him to the medical tent, Dart took a hard hit on a scramble, and his head slammed the turf as he fell to the ground. As he sat waiting to get checked out by the medical staff, Dart could be seen hastily snapping his fingers, clearly wanting to get through the concussion check as soon as possible.
That moment has since gone viral and been turned into a funny meme:
Dart put together another impressive preseason performance in Thursday's 42-10 win over New England as the rookie QB who has arguably upped his stock the most this August. The Ole Miss product went 32-of-47 for 372 yards and three touchdowns against zero interceptions through three preseason fixtures.
He'll quietly bide his time waiting for his opportunity behind veteran Russell Wilson when the Giants kick off their 2025 season against the Commanders on Sept. 7.