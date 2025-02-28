Giants O-Lineman Claps Back at Mike Greenberg for 'Terrible Offensive Line' Comment
The New York Giants are an easy team to make fun of. Their path in recent years feels more like a comedy of errors than it does a hero's journey—their fumbling of running back Saquon Barkley plus a highly-publicized quarterback shuffle come to mind—but offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor is not letting that drama, much of it having to do with the team's mismanagement rather than its players, damage his or his offensive line's reputation.
Eluemunor took to social media on Thursday to respond to some pretty strong takes from ESPN's Damien Woody and Mike Greenberg, who claimed during an episode of Get Up that if they were quarterback Matthew Stafford—who has been most strongly linked to the Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders as potential trade destinations at the moment—they would never choose to play for New York.
"I'm all for people getting as much leverage as they possibly can," Greeny begins in the clip shared to X (formerly Twitter). "Matt Stafford can't seriously want to go to the Giants. I don't mean this as disrespectfully as that sounds, but ... You're going to a wind tunnel behind a terrible offensive line on a team that was just awful last year. Where the coach and the general manager's careers are basically hanging by a thread in that market. They're in a ridiculously competitive division. I'm all for trying to drum up leverage, but if you're Matt Stafford, [the Giants] can't possibly be right now anywhere near the top of your list, can it?"
"No way I would want to play for the New York Football Giants," Woody responds. "The New York Football Giants are a disaster."
Eluemunor soon fired back, though, taking particular issue with the "terrible offensive line" bit, which he quoted at the top of his post.
"I'm not one to make excuses but before [OT Andrew Thomas] went down we were dogging some of the best DLs in the league, go watch the tape," he writes, tagging Greenberg's X account. "We can sit down and watch the tape together my guy."
And as for the Stafford piece of the equation, Eluemunor said he doesn't "care who it is back there in '25 but whoever it is will be greatly protected."
Check out his response, plus the initial clip, below:
Stafford's future will be one to watch closely in the coming weeks—at 37-years-old, he would make for a very interesting pick-up for any team. But if he does end up going to the Raiders instead of the Giants, it may have had more to do with Tom Brady than New York's o-line, anyway.