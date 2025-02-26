Five Potential Matthew Stafford Landing Spots If QB Departs Rams
Matthew Stafford's future with the Los Angeles Rams is anything but certain. The team has granted the veteran quarterback and his agent permission to speak to other teams and gauge his value around the league, should he get traded. It's been reported that a handful of quarterback-needy teams have expressed interest in the 37-year-old.
Stafford is one of, if not the most intriguing quarterback potentially available this offseason. His market could also benefit from a weaker quarterback class in both free agency and the 2025 draft. Currently, there's just $4 million in guaranteed money left on Stafford's contract for 2025, and none in 2026. It's possible he and the Rams are able to work out a new deal to add some guaranteed money to his contract, but if those negotiations go south, a the two parties could split ways.
If he does get traded from Los Angeles, these five teams represent the best fits for Stafford as he enters his 17th season in the NFL.
New York Giants
At long last, the Daniel Jones experiment has come to an end. Now, the Giants are in dire need of a quarterback as they look to turn the page on Jones's chapter and turn the corner on their rebuild. With Malik Nabers proving to be a superstar in the making, the Giants may opt to look to the veteran Stafford to provide some stability under center in the short term.
Furthermore, there's a strong connection between the two sides. The Giants hired Chad Hall, Stafford's brother-in-law, as their assistant quarterbacks coach this offseason.
The Giants own the No. 3 pick in the draft, so it's certainly possible they select one of the top quarterback prospects in Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. If they're not convinced by either rookie, Stafford would be a suitable target for the team to pursue.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders' interest in Stafford isn't much of a secret. After spending 2024 cycling between Aidan O'Connell, Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder, Las Vegas could look to Stafford to alleviate some of their woes at the quarterback position.
Tight end Brock Bowers turned in a historic rookie season despite the lack of consistency at quarterback, and he and Stafford, both of whom are former Georgia Bulldogs, could become a tantalizing tandem in 2025. The Raiders will have plenty of cap space to work with, so they could potentially offer Stafford the lucrative deal he's reportedly seeking.
Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has been in contact with Stafford's camp, too, having reportedly run into the Rams quarterback at a ski resort in Montana. The interest is certainly there, and with Brady working his recruiting magic, it would make sense for Stafford to wind up in Las Vegas.
Pittsburgh Steelers
With both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson set to hit free agency, the Steelers could try to bring one back on a new contract. Alternatively, striking a deal with the Rams to bring Stafford to Pittsburgh could prove fruitful.
The team is seeking its first playoff win since 2016, having been a one-and-done in the postseason in each of their last six appearances. Stafford, who won a Super Bowl with L.A. in 2022, could be the difference maker for the Steelers as they look to stage a deep playoff run. Parting ways with some important assets to acquire Stafford would be a risky move for Pittsburgh, but perhaps that is what's needed for the team to get over the hump.
New York Jets
The Aaron Rodgers era came to an unceremonious end this offseason. But where do the Jets go from here? The team has had little to no success when it comes to drafting a quarterback, and despite Mel Kiper linking them to Sanders in his latest mock draft, there's no guarantee the Colorado star falls to them at No. 7. The Jets may also feel as if they can find a more suitable option in the short term before revisiting the idea of drafting a quarterback in the future.
Stafford could provide the Jets with the stability at quarterback the team has been lacking. They have established receiving weapons already in place, such as Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams (for now), that could make them an intriguing destination for Stafford.
With the longest active playoff drought among all North American major sports franchises, the Jets will be desperate to reach the postseason in 2025, and Stafford may give them the best chance of doing so.
Indianapolis Colts
Anthony Richardson simply hasn't done enough with his opportunities for the Colts to feel confident about him heading into his third season in the league. He's played in just 15 games and, despite some truly prolific moments, has thrown more interceptions (15) than touchdown passes (12). After he completed just 47.7% of his passes last year, the Colts have already expressed their desire to hold a quarterback competition during the offseason.
Stafford could be an intriguing fit for Indianapolis. He'd certainly help get the most out of wide receivers Michael Pittman and Josh Downs, and while he's not as versatile as Richardson, he'd present some much-needed consistency under center.
Indianapolis won eight games with Richardson and Flacco in 2024, so it's not unrealistic that Stafford would make them a playoff contender in 2025. Whether they'd be willing to pay him what he's seeking, or part ways with the assets the Rams would covet in a trade, remains to be seen.