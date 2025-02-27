SI

NFL Explains Why Tom Brady-Matthew Stafford Meeting Wasn’t Tampering

Ryan Phillips

Matthew Stafford is seeking a trade from the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.
The Las Vegas Raiders will not be punished for Tom Brady's meeting with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

On Thursday, news broke that the NFL has "no issue" with Stafford and Brady talking because the Rams had given the veteran quarterback permission to seek a trade. That means he can discuss a potential deal with other teams, leaving the Raiders free from a tampering charge.

Raiders insider Vinny Bonsignore reported the NFL said, "There's no issue here. The Rams gave the player and his agent permission to speak with the Raiders.”

Earlier this week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Brady and Stafford ran into each other at a ski resort in Montana.

Stafford has two years left on the four-year, $160 million deal he signed with the Rams in March of 2022. The 37-year-old is looking for more money per year and a longer term committment, which has led to his desire to seek a trade. The Raiders and New York Giants have been floated as potential landing spots.

