Giants to Meet With Another Veteran QB Before Russell Wilson Visit

New York is leaving no stone unturned.

Mike Kadlick

Giants head coach Brian Daboll.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Giants have made some splash signings to begin the 2025 NFL new league year, but one hole on the roster remains wide open: quarterback.

While they reportedly remain in on Aaron Rodgers and plan to bring Russell Wilson in for a visit on Friday, the team also welcomed another signal-caller into the building this week.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Giants had free agent Joe Flacco in for a visit on Thursday.

Flacco, age 40, spent the 2024 season with the Indianapolis Colts and started six games in place of second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson. He threw 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions while leading Indy to just a 2-4 record while under center. An NFL journeyman at this stage of his career, Flacco has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens—with whom he won Super Bowl XLVII—the Denver Broncos, the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets, and the Cleveland Browns.

The Giants own the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Depending on how they come out of the Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson sweepstakes, could reasonably spend that pick on a quarterback. Perhaps they see Flacco as a bridge option to the future.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

