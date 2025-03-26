SI

Newest Giants QB Russell Wilson Reminisces About MetLife Stadium in Excited Message

Wilson throws the ball during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games.
Wilson throws the ball during the 2025 Pro Bowl Games. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Free agent quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to terms with the New York Giants on a one-year contract worth up to $21 million on Tuesday.

Wilson, who joins journeyman Jameis Winston and third-string signal-caller Tommy DeVito in the Giants' QB room, will presumably get another chance to start in the NFL with New York. But that's not the only opportunity Wilson will receive after agreeing to join the Giants. He will also again play at one field that will forever hold a special place in his heart: MetLife Stadium.

In a post onto his account on X, Wilson reminisced about MetLife Stadium in an excited message just hours after new of his agreement with the Giants broke.

Playing at MetLife Stadium, Wilson won Super Bowl XLVIII as a member of the Seattle Seahawks back in February of 2014. He undoubtedly has special memories at the stadium.

Now, he'll get the chance to create new ones, this time as a member of Big Blue.

