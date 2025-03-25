How Giants' Signing of Russell Wilson Affects Decisions About Aaron Rodgers, Shedeur Sanders
Russell Wilson signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants on Tuesday, making NFL fans wonder if the Giants have officially finished filling their quarterback room for the 2025 season.
This news comes after the Giants signed Jameis Winston to a two-year deal. New York already has Tommy DeVito on the roster, too.
So, what does the signing of Wilson mean for Aaron Rodgers, who the Giants have shown interest in the past month? Or, what about NFL prospect Shedeur Sanders, who was speculated to be drafted by the Giants with the No. 3 pick next month?
For Rodgers, NFL fans can assume this means the Giants are moving on from pursuing the veteran quarterback, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. After signing two veteran quarterbacks to deals this week, it's likely the Giants won't want to add another one in Rodgers, especially since him and Wilson would likely be battling for the starting role.
It's speculated that Rodgers will end up with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had an official visit with the team last Friday, and not much information has come out about it other than that it went well. But, Rodgers is taking his sweet time making a decision, which might be one reason the Giants decided to move forward with Wilson.
Sanders has a better chance of becoming a Giant than Rodgers does at this point. Many NFL analysts, including ESPN's Field Yates, believe that New York could still draft a quarterback with the No. 3 pick next month despite already having a full quarterback room.
If anything, the Giants signing Wilson helps the team exhale a bit when it comes to their quarterback situation. ESPN's Jordan Reid explained how Wilson's signing comforts New York in case Cam Ward (the projected No. 1 pick) and Sanders go one-two in the draft. Should that happen, the Giants already have their two main quarterbacks, and can shift their focus to the quarterbacks already on their roster and simply draft the best player available.
Schefter also shared on his The Adam Schefter Show podcast on Tuesday that he believes the Giants' pursuit of veteran quarterbacks is not impacting the team's desire to draft a quarterback at No. 3, specifically Sanders. It's been predicted quite a bit that Sanders will end up a Giant, although Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick has New York taking Sanders's Colorado teammate Travis Hunter in the draft instead and the New York Jets landing Sanders in his latest mock draft.
We'll see what the Giants decide at the NFL draft next month, but they at least for now have three quarterback options for the 2025 season after starting the offseason with zero.