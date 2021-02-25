2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Janarius Robinson, Florida State

EDGE JANARIUS ROBINSON

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 266 lbs.

Class: Senior (red shirt)

School: Florida State

A former four-star recruit out of Panama City, Florida, where he attended Bay High School. Robinson was already a very physically developed prospect coming out of high school. He was the 86th prospect coming out of the 2016 cycle, according to 247 Sports.

At Florida State, Robinson recorded 104 tackles, 20.5 for a loss, eight sacks, three passes defended, and two forced fumbles during his four-year period on campus. Robinson never had more than three sacks in a season.

Notables

Robinson attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl in January and won the underwear Olympics. His height and weight are ideal, but his 87” wingspan, 35 ¾” arm length, and 11” hands are flat out rate. The measurables will certainly intrigue many around the NFL, but the production and tape don’t precisely match the potential of the measurables.

Traits

Ideal NFL length, build, and frame--also has heavy hands that he violently uses. Athletic ability is only adequate. He isn’t twitchy, lacks bend in his lower half, and only possesses modest explosive traits. With his momentum built up, his change of direction is choppy, and he’s not a player you ideally want to drop into space.

He was used in a variety of different roles at Florida State. He was a base end in their four-down front defense, played 2-point stand-up EDGE, and was the 4i-Technique in tite fronts. He may ideally fit as a base 4-3 end, but more as a developmental backup initially.

Find all of Nick Falato's draft profile scouting reports in one centralized location.

He uses length well in run situations; can stack & shed single blocks or blocks from tight ends when he’s aware of the direction. He plays a bit high and allows center of gravity to rise, and he struggles to take on double team blocks. Play strength isn’t maximized because of pad level as a run defender. He seems to get lost at times and finds himself scrambling to look for the football--he doesn’t have a great feel as of right now.

He generates solid power through his lower half as a bull-rusher, has raw strength--he just needs to turn it into functional strength. Flashes counter moves with an inside spin, but the technique is sloppy and not exactly fluid. He plays with a ton of effort--competitive toughness is not an issue.

He doesn’t really have much of a plan when pass-rushing, and he could use his length more in this area. I would like to see him string moves together and use most of his physical gifts. I didn’t see much of that on his tape, nor at the Senior Bowl. There’s room to grow for Robinson from a technical standpoint.

Robinson is raw, has untapped potential, and needs development, but the athletic traits aren’t too impressive. He’ll be drafted on Day 3 because of his incredible measurables and some of the raw power that he does possess. Coaching staffs will attempt to correct the deficiencies in his game--this type of size cannot be taught.

