2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB KJ Britt, Auburn

The Giants are thought to be in search of a solid complement to line up next to Blake Martinez. So what does Auburn's KJ Britt have to offer in that regard?

LB KJ BRITT

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 239 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Auburn

A former four-star recruit out of Oxford, Alabama, where he attended Oxford High School. Britt was the 14th Alabama recruit and the 299th nationally ranked prospect in the 2017 recruiting cycle. Started as a junior (2019) at the MIKE position for the Auburn Tigers.

Britt ended his time at Auburn with 118 tackles, 13 for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Earned a spot on the First Team All-SEC in 2019 after recording 68 tackles, 10 for a loss, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Notables

Britt only played in two 2020 games due to torn ligaments in his thumb that required season-ending surgery. He was recovred by the time the Senior Bowl commenced, and he performed well at the event. Britt brought his physical nature to the event and had a great drive during the game, making three tackles, two consecutive.

Traits

A downhill 1990s type of linebacker who is a punishing thumper, when square, at the tackle point. Marginal height and compact frame with short 30 ⅜” arms. His size and measurables, combined with his adequate athletic ability, will always hurt his effectiveness in the NFL.

He has slow feet, is stiff in space, doesn’t move well laterally, and his speed is adequate at best. He doesn’t sound too good, but he is a traditional, old school, two down type of linebacker who brings a ton of violence when playing downhill and square in the A and B-Gap. Does possess solid closing burst to the tackle point when moving downhill.

Find all of Nick Falato's draft profile scouting reports in one centralized location.

Good ability to key & diagnose blocking schemes - shows good processing in this area. He sees through the line and typically puts himself in a good position to make tackles; however, the tackling ability isn’t always great in that position. He brings good competitive toughness to the position but could do a better job stacking and shedding offensive lineman at the second level.

He missed far too many tackles, especially when he moved laterally and attacked ball carriers when they were not square. Athletic limitations and change of direction ability hindered Britt’s tackling efficiency. It’s a big knock for Britt, who is not a desirable option in passing situations.

Britt can spot-drop in zone but wasn’t tasked in man coverage overly often. He wasn’t tasked to be out on the field too often on third down. Overall, Britt is a throwback linebacker who attacks well downhill but isn’t great in pursuit and when he isn’t square to the ball carrier.

His tackling location is off in those situations, and he’s not a great option in coverage. Measurables and athletic limitations will hurt Britt, but I love the violence and mental ability that he displays in the box.

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.