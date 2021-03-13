2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OL Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame

Robert Hainsey had a solid college career at tackle, but given his size and measurables, does he project more so to guard at the next level?

OL ROBERT HAINSEY

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 302 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Notre Dame

A 2020 Team Captain who was a four-star recruit in the 2017 cycle out of the renowned IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Hainsey was the fifth-ranked offensive guard prospect in his recruiting year, and he played well as the right tackle for the Fighting Irish for four straight years. He had a top 30 run-blocking grade in 2020, according to Pro Football Focus.

His coaches and teammates love him. He was a William V. Campbell Award finalist (given to a player that does everything right on and off the field while excelling with academics).

Notables

Earned a spot on the ACC’s All-Academic First Team, and he was All-ACC Second Team. He was a team captain as a junior too and won Notre Dame’s offensive lineman of the year award.

He was a member of the Jim Moore Award Finalist offensive line that includes draft-eligible players like LT Liam Eichenberg, LG Aaron Banks, and IOL Tommy Kraemer.

Traits

He has solid height with marginal weight and adequate arm length (32”) that possesses solid athletic ability for the position. He has a solid ability to cover ground with his foot speed in his pass sets, but his playing weight leads to questions about his overall play strength which I believe are fair.

I wish he were a bit more balanced--his pad level can rise a bit. He reaches a bit too often as well, overextending himself at the hips and not sinking his lower half and mirroring. He has the foot speed capable of doing so at a solid level, but he still reaches. His punches are a bit high and lack the necessary pop to stun.

Initial play strength at the point of attack is adequate at best, but his hands' positioning and readjustment were solid enough to be effective.

He doesn’t generate a ton of power from his lower half and core; he did a solid job reaching outside and blocking down the line of scrimmage in the run game.

He was solid in combo situations as well - showed the ability to chip, climb, and locate at an adequate level. He was good at framing his blocks and being in a position as a run blocker at the college level.

He doesn’t do a great job protecting his edges in pass protection. He turns his hips prematurely up the arc against wider rushers, giving pass rushers easier access and softer corners to turn.

His length is an issue, and there were times where he couldn’t dictate plays because he didn’t make initial contact.

He did a good job seeing stunts and reacting well as a pass protector--he had a solid feel on timing and how to readjust mid-snap in the run and pass portions of the game.

May have to move to guard due to length and an inability to effectively work on an island. To do so, Hainsey will have to add some weight and get stronger at the point of attack.

This may compromise his foot speed and athleticism a bit, but it may be his best career move. He took snaps at the Senior Bowl at guard and had a solid overall week. His frame doesn’t seem like it could add much weight, which could be problematic for a transition to guard.

Overall, Hainsey is an intelligent offensive lineman who lacks desired length and who could do a better job on an island. His hands lack pop, but he readjusts and moves well to keep himself in position to execute his assignments.

His foot speed and solid moving skills may translate better to a horizontal rushing attack (outside stretch/zone). More than likely a backup swing tackle at the next level who could transition to guard if he gets a bit stronger.

