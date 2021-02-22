2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Greg McCrae, UCF

UCF running back might be undersized, but his production and traits have helped him to play much bigger than his listed height and weight.

RB GREG MCCRAE

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 175 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: UCF

A Navy transfer to UCF, who was a three-star recruit out of Hallandale, Florida. Attended Miramar High School, where he ran track and field.

He transferred to UCF after the 2016 season and was a part of a running back committee for his entire collegiate career. Is the career record holder for yards per carry average at UCF with an average of 6.5 YPC. Also had a 1,000+ yard season in a timeshare back in 2018.

Notables

Fourth all-time in UCF history with 29 rushing touchdowns. Had 405 carries for 2617 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns and 33 catches for 291 yards, and 1 receiving touchdown. Had seven career games with more than 100 yards rushing and two seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns.

Traits

An undersized big-play threat who is lean and does a good job running behind his pads to maximize his size.

Overall athletic ability is highlighted by breakaway straight-line speed, very good lateral burst, and an excellent change of direction ability when moving laterally to explode vertically - is a good one-cut runner with jump-cut ability.

Isn’t big, but he is a hard-nosed runner who consistently churns his legs through contact to pick up yards after contact. He has exceptional breakaway speed once he gets to the second level; long strides, and has a second acceleration gear. A decisive runner of the football who anticipates holes well while exploding through them with burst.

Vision is a positive trait for McCrae, who has shown the ability to be effective in the A and B-Gap, despite his less than ideal size. He is always competing and brings a lot of physical toughness to the position. He has only three career fumbles and didn’t lose any of them, so ball security is much better than his teammate Otis Anderson.

He sifts through traffic very well and is light on his feet. He does a good job using his solid contact balance to shed poor tackling attempts while using advantageous angles to hinder pursuit defenders’ from making tackles. He uses good reactive quickness to bait and takes advantage of linebackers.

A solid receiving option out of the backfield. He wasn’t used all too much as a receiver. Still, he showed natural hands, an ability to catch away from his frame, and the ability to catch footballs in stride and not lose momentum as he moves horizontally - more of a check down back than a route running specialist like Anderson.

Pass protects well, which could lead him to being a day three pick. Bring solid play functional strength to the pickup point, and he can anchor a bit when picking up blitzing linebackers. On the edge, he uses good aiming points and is aggressive to attack the extra rusher.

Overall, an interesting blend of patience, jump cut ability, and breakaway speed. McCrae isn’t a top 5 running back in the draft, but he’s a good value on day three. His lack of ideal size will always hurt him, but he brings a lot of playmaking and sustainable traits that should intrigue teams.

