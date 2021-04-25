2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech

RB KHALIL HERBERT

Height: 5'8"

Weight: 210 lbs.

Class: Senior (red shirt)

School: Virginia Tech

A former three-star recruit out of one of the more illustrious high school’s in the nation --American Heritage in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Herbert committed initially to Kansas and played three productive seasons. In the fourth season, his relationship with the coaching staff seemed to diminish as he shut himself down after four games to red-shirt and preserve himself to be a graduate transfer (at that time, the transfer portal rules just changed, allowing Herbert to play in the following season). Kansas RB Pooka Williams started breaking onto the scene, and Herbert needed a change of scenery.

Herbert rushed for 1,735 yards on 320 carries (5.4 YPC) and 14 touchdowns while rarely being used as a pass-catcher for the Jayhawks. He ended up having more receiving yards in his one season with the Hokies than he did in (mostly) four years at Kansas (only by a little bit, still only had ten catches in 2020; they just went for a longer distance).

At Virginia Tech, Khalil Herbert rushed 155 times for 1,183 yards and eight rushing touchdowns with an impressive 7.6 YPC. His YPC was fourth in the FBS, and his total rushing yards were fifth. His production led to an invite to the 2021 Reese’s Senior Bowl. His athletic testing didn’t come out as well as one would hope…

But there are elements of Herbert’s game that should lead him to be a day three selection. On another important note, Herbert was heralded for his leadership and off the field character by Virginia Tech, and he took home the coveted William-Moss Award.

Traits

He is a compact running back with solid functional athletic ability combined with impressive vision and feel for how to press the line of scrimmage and be a one-cut back. Herbert runs low and behind his pads, staying square and playing with very good play strength to run through arm tackles.

He has solid overall contact balance and does a good job finding small crevices to run through while showing solid short-area quickness. He has solid deep speed and showed the ability to hit a second gear, with his pads on once he reaches the second level of a defense.

Find all of Nick Falato’s draft profile scouting reports in one centralized location.

Herbert has some shiftiness to how he carries the football at the second level; makes subtle movements to throw defender’s angles off while avoiding “clean” hits from defenders. Sees holes develop and uses his quick explosiveness to get to that second level - judging by his film, I’m a bit shocked he didn’t test better athletically in terms of his burst. However, his foot quickness and change of direction ability wasn’t as clean on tape.

Very good processor with excellent mental ability, eyes, and vision. Baits linebackers to scrape and finds cut back lanes - has a great feel of timing, patience, and when to use his one cutability. He isn’t going to run over defenders when square, but he plays with good physical toughness and uses his natural low center of gravity to attempt a fall forward.

He isn’t the most natural pass catcher, although he can do it if asked. I do love his ability to locate the blitz, anchor himself down, and absorb contact well. Showed very good pass blocking ability at the Senior Bowl, and that was also evident in his film.

Overall, Herbert doesn’t have one dynamic trait, but his vision is very good, he’s more than capable in pass protection, he can get by as a receiver, albeit it is not his best quality, and his athletic traits are better on tape than they were in shorts.

He should make a nice addition for zone blocking teams that will rely on his patience and excellent decision-making under pressure.

