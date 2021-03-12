2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Brevin Jordan, Miami (Fla.)

Brevin Jordan gained valuable experience in two different offensive systems. How has that experience merged together and what does he do well in each?

TE BREVIN JORDAN

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 245 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Miami (Fla.)

A former four-star recruit from Las Vegas, Nevada, who attended Bishop Gorman High School. Jordan was the number one ranked tight end in the 2018 recruiting cycle and the 33rd nationally ranked player, according to 247 Sports. He had a dominant senior year of high school and had 31 scholarships but ultimately decided to go to Miami.

He had three consistent seasons in the ACC. He finished his time at Miami with 105 catches for 1358 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was a 2020 Mackey Award Finalist and was Second Team All-ACC that year while earning a First Team spot in 2019 and another Second Team spot his freshman year.

Played for three separate offensive coordinating regimes (2018 had co-offensive coordinators Thomas Brown and Ron Dugans). Offensive coordinator Dan Enos utilized Jordan much more as an in-line tight end; he averaged around 57% of his snaps in-line, but 2020 OC Rhett Lashlee only used Jordan in-line 17.8% of the time. Jordan was in the slot much more and, at times, split out to the boundary where he could use his big frame, athletic ability, and receiving skills to have success.

Traits

Solid size--not overly tall or long, and his frame looks like it could add weight. Jordan has a thinner lower half, but he combines that with good overall athletic ability. He’s great in space with the football in his hand and accelerates quickly - runs very well. He was more sudden with his movement in 2020 and seemed a bit quicker.

He seemed a bit lethargic with his route running in 2019. His routes weren’t crisp, and I didn’t see a lot of suddenness in and out of breaks or off the line of scrimmage.

That improved in 2020, which is important to note. His release needs some work against press, albeit his two-step release is solid; his footwork/use of hands can use some refinement in this area. He still creates separation well with his athletic ability.

Showed a very good ability to split the seam against the middle of the field open looks. He leaned into his breaks, used a quick hard outside jab foot to sell the seven before exploding back inside. Used a lot on bubble screens, flares to the flat, and on the middle of the field routes; his tree isn’t expansive.

Great with the football in his hands. Accelerates quickly, can change direction well, and has good speed. He runs through arm tackles, and he’s not easy to bring down. Hands aren’t special; I wish he were a bit tougher at the catch point, to be honest. He doesn’t have great contested catchability, and it left me wanting more.

He shows a great competitive nature as a blocker, but his technique isn’t there. His step to square is an issue, and he generally misframes his targets. He drops his head too much and hugs, and he over-pursues in space as a blocker. Did show fluid hips and quick feet when engaged with blocks.

He’s just out of position a lot (not square), but his relentless nature inspires hope that he’ll put it together as a blocker. However, he’s still undersized as a blocker and wasn’t used as a blocker in-line much in 2020. The upside as a blocker isn’t there, but he’ll give you effort.

Like star tight end in the making Kyle Pitts, Jordan is more revered for his receiving ability. Jordan showed intriguing strengths and growth in 2020. However, he’s still not consistent with winning at the catch point.

His route running improved but isn’t elite. He makes for a good second tight end who is versatile and forces creative mismatches against linebackers in year one. If he continues to develop, he should be a fun weapon for the right offensive coordinator.