2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Tre' McKitty, Georgia

Georgia's Tre' McKitty is a fine athlete who can fill a variety of different roles on an offense.

TRE' MCKITTY

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 241 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Georgia

Tre' McKitty is a former three-star recruit out of Bradenton, Florida. He attended IMG academy and was the 51st Florida recruit in 2017 and the 15th tight end nationally.

He played three seasons at Florida State before transferring to Georgia. At Florida State, he recorded 50 catches for 520 yards and two touchdowns. He had six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in 4 games for Georgia.

Coach Kirby Smart was only with McKitty for a handful or so of games, but he heralded the young tight end for his abilities and work ethic.

Notables

In 2020, McKitty went viral for lining up facing in the wrong direction on a play against Louisiana-Monroe. The play became "memeable" almost instantly, but it wasn’t a mistake.

He was told to line up that way before a timeout just so the defense couldn’t recognize the offensive play call. Funny moment nonetheless.

Traits

He has very good size and solid thickness for a tight end. He wore many hats for the Florida Seminoles before transferring to Georgia. He is a very good athlete who can make people miss in space with his lateral agility, speed, and quickness while possessing a good burst off the line of scrimmage. He plays with a high level of competitive toughness and effort. He may be best (initially) as a move tight end or an H-Back.

Natural receiving skills: soft hands, tracking ability, solid in contested catch situations, and he’s shown the ability to catch from multiple platforms (low, high, leaping, body, hands, etc.).

He was used on several different route concepts at Florida State: stick, wheel, seam, horizontal cross, and many other NFL concepts that he ran well. He creates good separation with his athleticism and his ability to run routes.

Florida State loved using the H-Back inside pitch, and McKitty executed that well. Did a solid job using his body at the catch point to shield defenders away from the football.

His athletic ability allows him to execute several different assignments. He does a very good job getting yards after the catch with physicality and evasiveness. He has a somewhat running back type of mentality when he gets the ball, and he’s not afraid of contact.

He is a willing blocker that isn’t consistent or exceptional yet. He is tall and has a solid frame, but he’ll undoubtedly struggle against NFL defensive linemen initially--he struggled at the college level to a smaller extent.

He needs to play with a lower center of gravity and improve his adequate play strength in this area. He will be able to stalemate some EDGE players, but generating push may take time. McKitty is an interesting prospect that will probably be drafted on Day 3.

