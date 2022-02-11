2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Dare Rosenthal, Kentucky

Dare Rosenthal began his career on the defensive side of the ball, thus making him something of a project if he lands on the Giants' draft board.

Dare Rosenthal, OT

Height: 6’7

Weight: 327 lbs.

Class: RS-Junior

School: Kentucky

A former four-star recruit out of Ferriday High School in Ferriday, Louisiana, Rosenthal was the top-rated defensive line prospect in Louisiana during the 2018 recruiting cycle despite being an offensive tackle in high school. He initially attended LSU, where he played 228-snaps during LSU’s National Championship run in 2019.

Rosenthal started his LSU career as a defensive lineman. He totaled 60 tackles, 30 tackles for a loss, and six sacks in high school. He piled the stat sheet with four fumbles, a blocked field goal, and an interception to go along with two fumble recoveries for a touchdown.

Notables

Rosenthal was suspended from the Tigers program for part of 2020. These team infractions helped lead Rosenthal to the transfer portal. Former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron cited continued disciplinary issues as one factor in Rosenthal’s transfer to Kentucky.

Rosenthal’s impressed Kentucky’s coaching staff so much that they altered their original offensive line plan to have All-American Darian Kinnard switch from right to left tackle. Instead, the coaches decided that the more athletic Rosenthal would be better suited for the left side of quarterback Will Levis.

As a Wildcats ' left tackle, Rosenthal allowed 19 pressures and one sack in his lone season. In two seasons with LSU, he allowed 17 pressures and two sacks in comparable offensive snaps to his final year in college.

Strengths

Excellent height and length for the position

Has good foot quickness and agility

Good lower-body flexibility (can hinge/turn, dip when necessary at top of arc to locate)

Solid overall foot smoothness in pass sets

Packs violence into his punches (albeit they’re not always accurate)

Plays with aggressive and good play strength

Good push at the point of attack for a player who plays high

Torques body well, generates power through base when removing defenders off edge

Solid overall anchor - does well to absorb and sink upon contact

Solid overall improviser when plays breakdown - does well looking for work

Can Improve

Has skinny limbs and is high-cut in the waist

Leans too much into blocks - needs to improve balance/center of gravity

Pad level gets exceedingly high

Doesn’t drop weight well to maximize power

Wild hand technique - not refined or definitive

Allows defenders to get into his chest

A slow winding engagement when he shoots his hands low to high - easy to predict

Angles of attack as a run blocker aren’t judged well (at second-level and in outside zone)

Summary

Overall, Rosenthal has the size, length, footwork, and pop to intrigue NFL teams. He looks like he would be a stiff statue with his high waist, long limbs, and lean frame, but he can bend well for a 6’7 offensive tackle.

His technique isn’t crisp whatsoever; he allows his pad level to get high, his punch is erratic (although strong when he lands), and he doesn’t take excellent angles to the point of attack.

He may also be off some team’s draft boards because of issues that resulted in his suspension at LSU. He has upside but needs to develop on the finer points of playing offensive line to maximize his unique gifts.

GRADE: 6.0 D

