Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Derion Kendrick
Team(s)
Georgia Bulldogs

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Derion Kendrick isn't a tall cornerback, but he does have more than enough of a wingspan to potentially succeed at the next level.

Derion Kendrick, CB

Height: 5’11”
Weight: 202 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Georgia
Arm Length: 30 3/4”
Wingspan: 74”
Hand: 9 1/8”

A former five-star recruit out of South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Kendrick was the number one South Carolina recruit, and he initially attended Clemson as a wide receiver. Kendrick played three seasons with the Clemson Tigers before transferring to the Georgia Bulldogs for his senior year.

Kendrick also played quarterback in high school. He passed for 2,685-yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 1,194-yards and 20 touchdowns. After his senior season in high school, he was a finalist for the U.S. Army Player of the Year award.

Notables

Kendrick started from the get-go after arriving at Georgia; he was productive at Clemson and started 23 contests for the Tigers. He transferred after Clemson coach Dabo Sweeny parted ways with Kendrick after the CB was arrested for possession of Marijuana and was charged with unlawful possession of a gun.

His first season at cornerback was in 2019 (his sophomore year). He was productive with 40 tackles, 1.5 for a loss, two interceptions, a touchdown, five passes defended, and a catch percentage of 54.4%. He also committed six penalties in 2019. His play didn’t slip too much in 2020, but Ohio State WR Chris Olave caught 132-yards and a long touchdown against Kendrick.

Kendrick leaves Clemson and finds a new home with the Bulldogs. He had a 46.3% catch rate with four interceptions, five passes defended, and 13 STOPS in the run game. Kendrick revitalized his career, won a national championship, was named to the All-SEC second team and went down to the Senior Bowl. His practices in Mobile were up & down; he was torched by Calvin Austin III (Memphis) on Day 1, but he bounced back and had a good week.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

Derion Kendrick isn't a tall cornerback, but he does have more than enough of a wingspan to potentially succeed at the next level.

By Nick Falato
49 seconds ago
49 seconds ago
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tyree Johnson (3) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M

This year's draft class is loaded with edge rushers that resent outstanding value. Tyree Johnson of Texas A&M is one such value player.

By Nick Falato
20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Dante Pettis.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: WR/PR Dante Pettis

Dante Pettis was once the best return specialist in college football. But will this new coaching staff, whose special teams coordinator (Thomas McGaughey) remains the same, want to give Pettis another chance?

By Olivier Dumont
21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Strengths

  • An excellent athlete
  • Effortlessly changes direction in tight quarters
  • Smooth mover who with great burst and short-area quickness
  • Very good overall body control
  • Patient at the line of scrimmage
  • Can quickly jam and flip his hips to position himself advantageously (inside and outside)
  • Great fluidity in his transitions, flexible athlete
  • Quickly gets in and out of his breaks when following receivers
  • Can play man coverage well from press or slightly off, sticky
  • Mirrors well and tends to be disciplined with his hips, the closer he is to the LOS
  • Shows good zone instincts when routes are in front or behind him
  • Has a solid understanding of route concepts and his assignment
  • Stays in phase very well in the short to intermediate parts of the field
  • Quick reactor with good recovery speed and burst
  • Plays through the catch point
  • Aggressive coming back through receivers arms and disrupting the catch
  • WR background comes into play; great ball skills
  • Tracks the football well and high points
  • Very willing tackler who attempts to level ball carriers
  • Is not scared at all in run support
  • Deconstructs WR stalk blocks well with quick hands

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?

Click here to see those already posted.
USATSI_16002806_168386747_lowres
1
Gallery
1 Images

Can Improve

  • Not the biggest cornerback, but he adequate in size
  • Arms are sub-31,” but that’s better than sub-30”
  • More of a boundary CB, may not be versatile enough to play inside
  • Needs to clean up his tackling
  • Flies into tackle attempt a bit wild with intended power, but pop is adequate at best
  • Hips would open a bit early in off-man, making him a bit susceptible to quick-hitting passes
  • Struggled against deep vertical speed when WR was able to get into his toes
  • Character concerns and off-field issues will have to be addressed

Summary

Overall, Kendrick is a great athlete capable of executing man and zone assignments at the next level. He is aggressive and willing as a tackler with fluid hips to assist his transitions in man coverage while showing solid processing from depth in zone. 

His tackling mechanics need assistance to improve efficiency, and he could develop some more pop at the point of attack. He’s not the biggest, and he was exposed against Ohio State’s Chris Olave in 2020. He’ll have to answer for his departure from Clemson, but he has a five-star pedigree and the coverage skills necessary to be a starter in the NFL.

GRADE: 6.3 C (“C” stands for character concerns) 

draftgradechart

Join the Giants Country Community

Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Derion Kendrick (11) celebrates after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Derion Kendrick, Georgia

By Nick Falato
49 seconds ago
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Tyree Johnson (3) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M

By Nick Falato
20 hours ago
Dante Pettis.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: WR/PR Dante Pettis

By Olivier Dumont
21 hours ago
Florida Gators running back Dameon Pierce (27) runs up field. The Gators lead 10-9 over the Central Florida Knights at the half in the Gasparilla Bowl Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Off-Season Roster Restock Plan: Running Backs

By Patricia Traina
Feb 22, 2022
New York Giants tight end Chris Myarick (41) celebrates his touchdown in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

Giants Sign Free Agent Tight End Chris Myarick

By The Giants Maven News Desk
Feb 22, 2022
NFL Draft Llogo, no date
Draft

The Athletic Named These Four Prospects as Potential First-Round Interests for Giants

By Patricia Traina
Feb 22, 2022
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) and safety Nate Ebner (43) hug as the Giants defeat the Dallas Cowboys, 23-19, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Giants 2022 UFA Primer: DB Nate Ebner

By Olivier Dumont
Feb 22, 2022
Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) in action during the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

By Nick Falato
Feb 22, 2022