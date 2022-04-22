2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Overall, Jalyn Armour-Davis is a solid coverage player with press-man ability; he is a fluid mover in tight coverage who utilized discipline and patience at the LOS to position himself well throughout the wide receiver’s route stem. Armour-Davis can play man coverage, mirror & match, or shallow zone coverage.

When in a deep zone, he is fine carrying routes vertically and squeezing. However, his movement coming forward when in a ¼ turn towards the sideline in zone was herky-jerky and had waisted steps.

He also has to improve his ball skills and location ability. Those deficiencies can be improved and Armour-Davis has the necessary tools to start in the NFL.