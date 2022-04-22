2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 197 lbs.
Class: RS-Junior
School: Alabama
Arm length: 30 ⅞”
Wingspan: 74 ½”
Hand size: 9 ¼”
A former four-star recruit out of St. Paul’s Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama, Armour-Davis was the 13th ranked cornerback, and the second overall Alabama recruit during the 2018 cycle. Armour-Davis redshirted his freshman season due to a knee injury.
Notables
Only played significant snaps in 2021; before his final year on campus at Alabama, he was mostly relegated to special teams play. He played 92 total snaps other than 2021 where he played 607 snaps. Armour-Davis allowed 30 catches on 49 targets in 2021--a 61.4% rate. He had three passes defended and three interceptions while only committing two penalties.
Armour-Davis was an All-SEC second-team selection who recorded 29 tackles, 13 STOPs, three picks, three passes defended, and a tackle for a loss. He attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine where he tested well:
- 40-yard dash: 4.39s
- 10-yard-split: 1.54s
- Vertical jump: 35”
- Bench press: 14 reps
Strengths
- Good size and solid overall length
- Good overall linear athlete - is adequate when forced to turn in tight situations
- Very good speed to carry vertical routes
- Works well coming downhill from off-coverage when he’s square and not working on a lateral plane
- Can mirror and match defenders horizontally - stays in phase
- Possesses solid overall burst to close width when in recovery or coming downhill
- Solid discipline at the LOS and footwork in press
- Feet and jam work in unison
- Good timing with his off-hand in jam
- Fluid hips who can turn, squeeze, and ride at press
- Has the body control and fluidity to conduct good speed turns - recollects balance well and gets to the near hip to stay in phase
- Solid man coverage ability from a press alignment - better from a closer alignment than off coverage
- Does well in shallow zone assignments closer to the LOS
- A willing tackler who is solid (would like him to wrap up a bit more)
- Doesn’t have many reps under his belt and can improve with more experience - has the tools to be a press-man cornerback
Weaknesses/Can Improve
- In a ¼ turn (zone) his transitions inside have waisted steps
- Transition with routes that cross his face was clunky from off coverage (slants, posts, etc.)
- Really struggled to locate the football at the catch point, it’s awkward looking and slow
- Was prone to face guarding - needs to get his head around and locate the football
- Has to improve his timing and anticipation when working back through the catch point
- Was Mossed at the catch point and seemed unaware the pass was even airborne
- Miss State: Q2, 3:10
- Two of his three interceptions were offensive miscommunications; the third was a tipped pass (not his fault, but important to note)
- Only has one true year of starting under his belt (could also be viewed as positive - more experience results in better technique)
- Played 79% of his reps at left outside CB
Summary
Overall, Jalyn Armour-Davis is a solid coverage player with press-man ability; he is a fluid mover in tight coverage who utilized discipline and patience at the LOS to position himself well throughout the wide receiver’s route stem. Armour-Davis can play man coverage, mirror & match, or shallow zone coverage.
When in a deep zone, he is fine carrying routes vertically and squeezing. However, his movement coming forward when in a ¼ turn towards the sideline in zone was herky-jerky and had waisted steps.
He also has to improve his ball skills and location ability. Those deficiencies can be improved and Armour-Davis has the necessary tools to start in the NFL.
GRADE: 6.25
New York Giants Analysis of Needs: Offensive Line
The Giants can't afford to screw up the offensive line's rebuild.again, and general manager Joe Schoen knows it.
Giants GM Joe Schoen Shares Some Insight into Draft Philosophy
Joe Schoen didn’t say who he was looking to draft, but he did offer tiny glimpses into his thought process ahead of his first draft as an NFL GM.
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OL Sean Rhyan, UCLA
Nick takes a look at another offensive line prospect, UCLA's Sean Rhyan.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums