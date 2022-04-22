Skip to main content
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

Cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis is a tad on the raw side, but it might not be long until he moves into a starting role for the team that drafts him.

Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB

Height: 6’1”
Weight: 197 lbs.
Class: RS-Junior
School: Alabama
Arm length: 30 ⅞”
Wingspan: 74 ½”
Hand size: 9 ¼”

A former four-star recruit out of St. Paul’s Episcopal High School in Mobile, Alabama, Armour-Davis was the 13th ranked cornerback, and the second overall Alabama recruit during the 2018 cycle. Armour-Davis redshirted his freshman season due to a knee injury.

Notables

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Tyler Scott (21) tries to spin out of a tackle by Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) after a catch in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the 86th Cotton Bowl Classic, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Only played significant snaps in 2021; before his final year on campus at Alabama, he was mostly relegated to special teams play. He played 92 total snaps other than 2021 where he played 607 snaps. Armour-Davis allowed 30 catches on 49 targets in 2021--a 61.4% rate. He had three passes defended and three interceptions while only committing two penalties.

Armour-Davis was an All-SEC second-team selection who recorded 29 tackles, 13 STOPs, three picks, three passes defended, and a tackle for a loss. He attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine where he tested well:

  • 40-yard dash: 4.39s 
  • 10-yard-split: 1.54s 
  • Vertical jump: 35”
  • Bench press: 14 reps

 

Strengths

Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Braylon Sanders (13) catches a pass as Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
  • Good size and solid overall length
  • Good overall linear athlete - is adequate when forced to turn in tight situations
  • Very good speed to carry vertical routes
  • Works well coming downhill from off-coverage when he’s square and not working on a lateral plane
  • Can mirror and match defenders horizontally - stays in phase
  • Possesses solid overall burst to close width when in recovery or coming downhill
  • Solid discipline at the LOS and footwork in press
  • Feet and jam work in unison
  • Good timing with his off-hand in jam
  • Fluid hips who can turn, squeeze, and ride at press
  • Has the body control and fluidity to conduct good speed turns - recollects balance well and gets to the near hip to stay in phase
  • Solid man coverage ability from a press alignment - better from a closer alignment than off coverage
  • Does well in shallow zone assignments closer to the LOS
  • A willing tackler who is solid (would like him to wrap up a bit more)
  • Doesn’t have many reps under his belt and can improve with more experience - has the tools to be a press-man cornerback

Weaknesses/Can Improve

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Josh Jobe (28), defensive back Jordan Battle (9) and defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
  • In a ¼ turn (zone) his transitions inside have waisted steps
    • Transition with routes that cross his face was clunky from off coverage (slants, posts, etc.)
  • Really struggled to locate the football at the catch point, it’s awkward looking and slow
  • Was prone to face guarding - needs to get his head around and locate the football
  • Has to improve his timing and anticipation when working back through the catch point
  • Was Mossed at the catch point and seemed unaware the pass was even airborne
    • Miss State: Q2, 3:10
  • Two of his three interceptions were offensive miscommunications; the third was a tipped pass (not his fault, but important to note)
  • Only has one true year of starting under his belt (could also be viewed as positive - more experience results in better technique)
  • Played 79% of his reps at left outside CB

Summary

Sep 18, 2021; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis (5) against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Overall, Jalyn Armour-Davis is a solid coverage player with press-man ability; he is a fluid mover in tight coverage who utilized discipline and patience at the LOS to position himself well throughout the wide receiver’s route stem. Armour-Davis can play man coverage, mirror & match, or shallow zone coverage.

When in a deep zone, he is fine carrying routes vertically and squeezing. However, his movement coming forward when in a ¼ turn towards the sideline in zone was herky-jerky and had waisted steps.

He also has to improve his ball skills and location ability. Those deficiencies can be improved and Armour-Davis has the necessary tools to start in the NFL.

GRADE: 6.25 

draftgradechart

