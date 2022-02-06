Skip to main content
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DB Daxton Hill, Michigan

Nick Falato takes another look at a defensive back prospect, Daxton Hill of Michigan.

Daxton Hill, DB

Height: 6’0
Weight: 190 lbs.
Class: Junior
School: Michigan

Hill is a former five-star recruit out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he attended Booker T. Washington High School, the same school as Tyler Lockett, Robert Meachum, and former Giant R.W. McQuarters. Hill was the number one ranked recruit in Oklahoma and the top safety recruit during the 2019 cycle. He was the 14th overall recruit in the cycle.

Notables

Hill played 1,549 snaps (appearing in 33 career games with 23 starts at safety/nickel) in two defensive systems for the Michigan Wolverines. Hill was versatile in Mike Macdonald’s system, but the predominant nickel defender aligned over the slot. He’s a safety by trade and has plenty of experience in that area.

He earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2021. His brother is Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill. Hill reportedly posted a laser-timed 4.30 40-yard dash, a 43.6-inch vertical, and a 4.22 shuttle run as a high school prospect.

Hill will find his way into the first round if he posts those numbers in Indianapolis. Pro Football Focus has him with eight pressures, 51 solo tackles, 21 STOPS, 6 PBUs, and two interceptions while surrendering a 70.6% completion rate. He also allowed one touchdown in 2021. He had four career interceptions and 13 PBUs through three seasons of play.

Strengths

  • Excellent burst and overall athletic ability
  • Quickly closes width with excellent short-area movement skills and agility
  • Closing burst and deep speed are both there with Hill
  • A fast, fluid, athlete with oiled hips make it possible for easy transitions in coverage
  • Possesses impressive recovery speed
  • A versatile player who aligned more often as a slot defender than as a traditional safety
    • Can play outside cornerback in a pinch
  • Has the range to execute single-high responsibilities
  • Very good zone coverage defender, great spatial awareness
  • Hyper aware and vigilant, a quick processer
    • Broke up several screen passes and goal-line plays at the LOS
    • Did this three times against Rutgers in 2021 (two were exceptional tackles)
  • Clicks & closes effortlessly on routes underneath his zone
  • A disciplined defender who will fit well into zone-match principle system
  • Eyes on quarterback with excellent feel for routes in his area
  • Ball skills appear on tape (undercut seam vs Nebraska for an impressive diving interception)
  • Showed advanced technique (when he could locate) the catch point
    • Use upfield hand to force PBU, back-hand to maintain contact on WR
  • Solid overall run defender
  • Has experience playing in the box, at STAR/MONEY.
  • Did well to shed WR blocks on bubble screens
  • Angle and path to ball carrier is well executed
  • Does well to get through trash and locate his target
  • Good overall tackler in space, stays square to target most the time
  • Quickly accelerates to the tackle point and isn’t scared to hit anyone
  • Very effective blitzer when disguised well because of his athletic gifts
  • A tough, competitive, player that coaching staffs will love

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?

Click here to see those already posted.
USATSI_16002806_168386747_lowres
1
Gallery
1 Images

Can Improve

  • Not the biggest or longest defensive back
  • When flowing laterally, he tends to dive a bit wildly at his target
    • Creates more missed tackles than possibly necessary
  • Has plays on film that suggests great ball skills, but the production (interceptions specifically) wasn’t necessarily there
  • Misjudged several horizontal crossing patterns that he attempted to undercut
  • Beat twice by slot fade in man coverage (2021 Wisconsin & Michigan State)
    • A bit late to glue to receivers in man, almost as if he was baiting the throw in trail with no one over the top
    • Downfield coverage/location ability can improve
  • His athletic capabilities suggest that his transitions in man coverage can be cleaner

Summary

Overall, Daxton Hill is a versatile defender who can be exceptional in the slot, align in centerfield, play the deep half, and he’s good enough to play in the box in certain situations. 

He’s not the biggest player on defense, and he could sure up some deficiencies in man coverage, but his intelligence in zone coverage along with his overall athleticism make him an ideal target for defensive coordinators craving versatile pieces in their secondary. 

Hill has excellent eyes, isn’t scared to tackle, and has some of the best closing burst in the class. He could potentially hear his name called in the back half of the first round.

GRADE: 6.8

draftgradechart

