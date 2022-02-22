Skip to main content
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

The Giants need help on the defensive line. DeMarvin Leal is a big body with a versatile skillset that could provide the help needed.

DeMarvin Leal, DL

Height: 6’4
Weight: 290 lbs.
Class: Junior
School: Texas A&M

Leal was highly recruited and coveted former five-star recruit out of Converse, Texas, where he attended Judson High School. He was the second-ranked Texas recruit and the second overall defensive tackle in the 2019 recruiting class. He was nationally ranked 16th during that cycle and was the 339th ranked recruit in 247 Sports history.

Notables

Leal recorded 58 tackles, 12.5 for a loss, 8.5 sacks, two passes defended, two forced fumbles, and 37 pressures in 2021. He finished his Aggie career with 133 tackles, 25 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, 86 pressures, and 56 hurries.

He was a consensus All-American in 2021, was first-team All-SEC, and was a 2021 Ted Hendricks Award finalist. Leal played all over the defensive front. He’s played DL and EDGE. Leal was arrested at the end of 2021 for possession of fewer than 2 ounces of marijuana. The arrest happened before Texas A&M’s bowl game in which Leal did not dress.

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M

Strengths

  • Excellent athlete with good burst off the ball
  • Moves well laterally, incorporates his hands into the equation to enhance lateral movement
  • Nimble/quick feet, changes direction well
  • Really quick off the ball as a 3-T, explosiveness is enhanced when aligned inside
  • Flexible for a 290-pound pass-rusher, can bend through contact
  • Does well to dip low at the waist, and can flip his hips in space
  • Effortless hip/shoulder turn to confuse blockers in pass-rush (gets skinny)
  • Hands are quick and efficient as pass-rusher
  • Difficult to block in one-on-one situations; confident use of feet and hands to create separation
  • Strong, defined, punches that can dictate the play and help him get to a counter move
  • Has a well developed pass-rushing repertoire: swipes, club/swim, can counter inside with spin, uses rip outside
  • Uses length well to keep chest clean
  • Solid overall play strength, good upper-body strength
  • Good processor to recognize screens and offensive run concepts
  • Versatile enough to play 3-T and EDGE in certain situations

Can Improve

  • Better pass-rusher than run defender (not necessarily a bad thing)
  • Could do a better job leveraging gap against stretch-zone plays
  • Had double-digit miss tackle percentage in every season
  • Could have more pop in hands as run defender
  • Some may view his versatility as an issue - no true position

Summary

Overall, DeMarvin Leal is a fluid athlete who is a versatile pass-rusher that can disrupt pocket with his quickness off the snap and his ability to string pass-rushing moves together. He’s not the strongest run defender, albeit he’s no liability in that area. Leal’s ability to win as a pass-rusher gives him the potential of being a first-round pick in the upcoming draft.

GRADE: 6.6

draftgradechart

