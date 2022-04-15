2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Ridgeway played the majority of snaps as the nose tackle in Arkansas’ defense. He recorded 24 tackles, 11 pressures, 23 STOPs, two sacks, and four tackles for a loss in 2021.

Ridgeway ate double team blocks and did a solid job maintaining balance while anchoring the middle of the defense. He finishes his college career with 74 tackles, 64 STOPs, 28 pressures, and two sacks; his 2020 season was cut short because of COVID-19 (while playing at Illinois State).

Ridgeway attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl where he did an excellent job imposing his presence in the 9-on-7 rushing drills. Ridgeway isn’t a premier pass rusher, but his run defense shined during practices. He then attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis at the beginning of March.