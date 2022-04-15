Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL John Ridgeway, Arkansas

Arkansas interior defensive lineman John Ridgeway has much to offer as a two-down defender. Nick has the breakdown of those traits.

John Ridgeway, DL

Height: 6’5 ⅛”
Weight: 321 lbs.
Class: RS-Senior
School: Arkansas
Arm length: 33 ⅜”
Hands: 10”

A former two-star recruit out of Bloomington High School in Bloomington, Illinois, Ridgeway was the 202nd ranked offensive tackle and the 70th ranked prospect from Illinois during the 2017 cycle.

Ridgeway was recruited as an offensive tackle but switched to the defensive side of the football while at Illinois State; Ridgeway transferred to Arkansas after the 2020 season, and was productive in the SEC.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Draft

Stephen Lebitsch’s 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft

Stephen Lebitsch takes his turn at putting together a Giants-only mock draft scenario.

By Stephen Lebitsch17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) is crowned by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs at Jack Trice Stadium.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

The Giants had Breece Hall in for a Top 30 visit, so Nick Falato broke down his film to see what might be so appealing to the Giants' brass.

By Nick FalatoApr 14, 2022
Apr 14, 2022
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Draft

Patricia Traina's 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft

Giants Country’s Patricia Traina checks in with her Giants' mock draft as run through PFF's simulator.

By Patricia TrainaApr 13, 2022
Apr 13, 2022

Notables

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway (DL21) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ridgeway played the majority of snaps as the nose tackle in Arkansas’ defense. He recorded 24 tackles, 11 pressures, 23 STOPs, two sacks, and four tackles for a loss in 2021.

Ridgeway ate double team blocks and did a solid job maintaining balance while anchoring the middle of the defense. He finishes his college career with 74 tackles, 64 STOPs, 28 pressures, and two sacks; his 2020 season was cut short because of COVID-19 (while playing at Illinois State).

Ridgeway attended the Reese’s Senior Bowl where he did an excellent job imposing his presence in the 9-on-7 rushing drills. Ridgeway isn’t a premier pass rusher, but his run defense shined during practices. He then attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis at the beginning of March.

  • 40-yard-dash: 5.30s
  • 10-yard-split: 1.80s
  • Broad jump: 101” 
  • Short-shuttle: 4.73s

Strengths

Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway (DL21) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
  • Long, good well-distributed girth
  • Not a great athlete; however, does move well laterally
  • Solid overall flexibility to bend through contact (for someone of his size)
  • Solid first step off the line laterally while using his hands well to gain an advantage
  • Quick hands to fits inside to either restrict space or keep OL at bay
  • Hands are quick and heavy - can jolt OL
  • Does well to shed and break OL contact as a run defender
  • Good overall upper body strength to shed
  • Played with pursuit and always hustled
  • Leveraged his run gaps well and showed excellent mental processing

Weaknesses / Can Improve

Feb 1, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; American defensive lineman John Ridgeway of Arkansas (98) and American offensive lineman Darian Kinnard of Kentucky (65) battle during American practice for the 2022 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
  • Only an adequate athlete
  • Not very sudden or explosive - much more strength-based
  • Pad level gets high which leads to balance issues
  • Lower body strength doesn’t match upper body strength
  • Won’t offer much as a pass-rusher
  • For a nose tackle, he struggles to anchor down against very good OL (balance issues due to pad level)
  • Will struggle to anchor against double teams at the next level if he doesn’t sink his center of gravity
  • Only had SEC experience as a nose-tackle

Summary

Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas defensive lineman John Ridgeway (DL21) runs the 40-yard dash during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Overall, John Ridgeway is a solid run defender with good hand technique to shed and good upper body strength. I wish he was a bit stronger in his lower half; he struggles to anchor against double teams, and his pad level tends to get a bit high.

He doesn’t offer much as a pass-rusher, but he is a solid developmental player who can slide into a 1-shade or 4i-shade in a TITE front because his lateral agility, but that success will primarily be contingent on lower-body strength improvements and a focus on lowering his center of gravity as he moves.

 GRADE: 5.86 

draftgradechart

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

Arkansas Razorbacks
Arkansas Razorbacks

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; A New York Giants helmet sits on the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Draft

Stephen Lebitsch’s 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft

By Stephen Lebitsch17 hours ago
Nov 26, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) is crowned by teammates after scoring a touchdown against the TCU Horned Frogs at Jack Trice Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

By Nick FalatoApr 14, 2022
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Patricia Traina's 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft

By Patricia TrainaApr 13, 2022
Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Derek Stingley, Jr, LSU

By Nick FalatoApr 13, 2022
Tennessee defensive lineman Matthew Butler (94) breaks past the offensive line towards Vanderbilt quarterback Mike Wright (5) during an SEC conference game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Matthew Butler, Tennessee

By Nick FalatoApr 13, 2022
Nov 13, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies tight end Cade Otton (87) is tackled by Arizona State Sun Devils linebacker Kyle Soelle (34) and linebacker Merlin Robertson (8) after catching a pass during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: TE Cade Otton, Washington

By Nick FalatoApr 13, 2022
New York Giants Helmet
Draft

Coach Gene Clemons's 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft

By Gene ClemonsApr 12, 2022
Oct 16, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners linebacker Nik Bonitto (11) in action during the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

By Nick FalatoApr 12, 2022