2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Logan Hall, Houston
Logan Hall, DL
Height: 6’6
Weight: 275 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Houston
Arm length: 32 ¾”
Wingspan: 79 ⅛”
Hands: 9 ⅝”
A former three-star recruit out of Belton, Texas, where he attended Belton High School, Hall was the 109th ranked defensive end prospect and the 290th Texan during the 2018 cycle.
Notables
Notables
Hall had a breakout senior season that put him on the draft map after 47 tackles, 13 for a loss, six sacks, 27 STOPs and 30 pressures. He ended his career with 97 tackles, 19.5 for a loss, seven sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble, and 63 total pressures with 48 STOPs. Hall’s 2021 campaign earned him first-team all-conference honors and a trip to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He also attended the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine:
- 40-yard-dash: 4.88s
- 10-yard-split: 1.68s
- Vertical jump: 30”
- 3-Cone: 7:25s
- Short-shuttle: 4.44s
Strengths
- Very long, thick build; looks good in a uniform
- A good overall athlete with solid foot quickness, lateral agility, and burst
- Explodes off the ball with good quickness
- Pad level hurts him, but - when he explodes low to high - he has the upper body strength to toss OL
- Solid flexibility in his lower half to bend
- Violent and quick hands that fit inside with tight elbows
- Hands are also heavy; there’s jolt when contact is made
- Threw an OG to the ground as a 4i-shade and it took out the OT as he used excellent pursuit to find the quarterback in the pocket and record the sack (Tulane: Q4, 14:09)
- Excellent grip strength to control OL
- Quickly fits his hands and drives through OL with a powerful bull-rush
- Flashed a very good long-arm move, bull-rush, and employed a nice swim/lateral agility combination
- When he stays low, his bull-rush puts OL on skates (Tulsa: Q1, 10:26 - sack)
- Showed a solid ability to counter
- When penetrating, he does a good job keeping his chest clean and reducing the overall surface area of his chest
- Good overall run defender in one on one blocks
- Plays with solid play recognition
- Plays with great competitive toughness - great motor
- Incredibly versatile - can align all over the defensive front
Weaknesses/Can Improve
- Arms appeared to be longer on tape than they measured
- Plays with a very high pad level
- Pops up out of his stance too high at the snap
- High nature led to leverage issues against good - well techniqued - offensive linemen
- Gets washed a bit too often because of high nature when handling blocks from an angle (specifically down blocks)
- Struggled to take on double teams and anchor down
- Counters well, but he takes a bit to get to his second-move most the time - more of just a violent rusher with a lot of double swats/clubs
- Only one year of production at a smaller program in Houston
Summary
Overall, Logan Hall is a very long defensive lineman in a tweener build. He claimed his ideal fit was as a 3-technique; he has the quickness, but I wish he rushed with better leverage. His length and burst off the snap would lend to a solid penetrator. He is a good run defender for someone of his weight, but he may struggle to anchor down against double team blocks on the interior parts of the line.
With better technique–which he showed at times–he unlocks very good play strength and excellent lower leg drive. His violent hands, motor, and size are impactful, but his high pad-level off the snap has to be corrected for him to unlock his good potential. Hall would fit Don Martindale’s scheme and has the versatility to align in many spots.
GRADE: 6.34
New York Giants Analysis of Needs: Quarterback
We begin our countdown to the draft by looking at the different position groups, assessing which needs are most pressing, and suggesting potential picks.
Olivier Dumont's 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft
We bring you the final mock draft from the Giants Country writing team ahead of the real thing starting April 28.
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Tyler Badie, Missouri
Nick takes a look at Mizzou's Tyler Badie, another running back that offers excellent value and a strong skill set.