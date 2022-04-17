2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Logan Hall, Houston

Overall, Logan Hall is a very long defensive lineman in a tweener build. He claimed his ideal fit was as a 3-technique; he has the quickness, but I wish he rushed with better leverage. His length and burst off the snap would lend to a solid penetrator. He is a good run defender for someone of his weight, but he may struggle to anchor down against double team blocks on the interior parts of the line.

With better technique–which he showed at times–he unlocks very good play strength and excellent lower leg drive. His violent hands, motor, and size are impactful, but his high pad-level off the snap has to be corrected for him to unlock his good potential. Hall would fit Don Martindale’s scheme and has the versatility to align in many spots.