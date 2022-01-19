2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Cole Strange, UT Chattanooga

Wanted: Offensive linemen. Starters, depth--it's all good, but offensive linemen are needed badly on this Giants team. Nick Falato has your first look at one of the interior prospects in this year's class.

Cole Strange, IOL

Height: 6’6

Weight: 305 lbs

Class: RS Senior

School: UT Chattanooga

A small school guard at the FCS level who was a four-year starter from Knoxville, Tennessee that attended Farragut High School. Strange is an older offensive lineman prospect who used the sixth-year eligibility to return to Chattanooga due to COVID-19. He had 33 starts out of 38 games.

He will be attending the Reese’s Senior Bowl in January. Strange is a three-time Academic All-SoCon selection who played most of his collegiate snaps at left guard. He was a freshman All-American in 2017, where he only allowed two pressures.

He grades well in Pro Football Focus. He only had 12 total pressures allowed in 511 pass-blocking snaps throughout his four years in school. He also never allowed a sack. However, the competition level will be more difficult at the Senior Bowl.

Strengths

Tall with length

Good movement skills in space

Quick feet, smooth over

Able to mirror in pass protection

Hips to seal in the run game, good overall flexibility

Good ACE climb ability to second level

Did well against SEC schools (Kentucky 2021, Tennessee 2019)

Despite height, drives off the ball low when run blocking

Anchor is adequate when he maintains low profile

Plays with good effort, driving legs through contact

Grip is solid when he fits his hands

Very hard worker, a competitively tough player

Always looking for work

Finished 2021 season with two games at LT

Can Improve

Allows pad level to get high after initiating contact

Doesn’t have a ton of pop in his hands

Too lean, needs to bulk up

Average strength, may not be able to consistently win against better competition

Would like to see a bit more violence

Summary

Overall, Strange has a lot to gain throughout the draft process. A strong Senior Bowl, followed by good testing during the combine and pro day events, could lead to a significant jump in his draft stock.

We have recently seen players like Wisconsin-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz, Hobart’s Ali Marpet, and St. John’s Ben Bartch take significant jumps in their draft stock because of their performance at the Senior Bowl. Strange will look to replicate those players’ efforts. I currently have him as a late Day 3 selection.

GRADE: 5.8

