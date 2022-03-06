2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Dohnovan West, Arizona State

The Giants need offensive line help in the worst way. So how might a player with Dohnovan West's skillset fit into a unit that is in dire need of depth along the interior?

Dohnovan West, IOL

Height: 6’3

Weight: 300 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Arizona State

A former three-star recruit out of Bishop Alemany High School near Mission Hills, California, West is an intriguing prospect who has experience at center in 2021 and left/right guard for the four games Arizona State played in 2020.

He struggled in his freshman year when he allowed six sacks and 19 pressures but followed up with seven pressures and one sack surrendered in 2020 & 2021, collectively.

In four 2020 games, West made enough of an impression to earn himself on the 2021 Outland Trophy Preseason Watchlist. He’s an intriguing interior offensive lineman whose name isn’t being talked about much. He received All-Pac 12 Conference Honorable Mention in 2021.

(West is No. 61.)

Strengths

Excellent athlete - great COD, lateral agility, footwork, and movement skills in space

Glides and moves very well when climbing to the second level

Loose hips and impressive flexibility

Plays balanced at contact most the time (does have knack to allow pad level to climb)

When balanced, his footwork, base, and ability are very good

Fits hands inside with tight elbows

Earns chest well - uses good timing, pop, and he dictates reps with hands

Does well to pull and kick out in power/gap

One of the top pulling interior offensive lineman in the class

Has footwork and lateral movement skills to block in wide zone

Versatility and intelligence to play either guard spot or center

Can Improve

Allowed his pad level to get too high upon engagement

Struggles with lower leverage DL who can get inside

Anchor could be issue against power moves at NFL level

Doesn’t consistently drive his feet through target

Consistency with stunt recognition was concerning

Saw him pickup well, and saw him blow assignments

More active feet in both run and pass could help clean up deficiencies

Summary

Overall, West is a great athletic interior offensive lineman who is scheme and position versatile. His foot speed and ability to locate in space will be valuable at the NFL level. He is not weak by any means--his play strength is solid, but he may struggle with NFL strength.

Cleaning up technical issues like a high pad level and consistently driving his feet through his target will help him be more reliable. Either way, West has the potential to work his way into a starting role. He is a good value for a team that doesn't need him to start Day 1 and who needs to invest multiple picks into the offensive line.

GRADE: 6.31

