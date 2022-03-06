Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Dohnovan West
Team(s)
Arizona State Sun Devils

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Dohnovan West, Arizona State

The Giants need offensive line help in the worst way. So how might a player with Dohnovan West's skillset fit into a unit that is in dire need of  depth along the interior?

Dohnovan West, IOL

Height: 6’3
Weight: 300 lbs.
Class: Junior
School: Arizona State

A former three-star recruit out of Bishop Alemany High School near Mission Hills, California, West is an intriguing prospect who has experience at center in 2021 and left/right guard for the four games Arizona State played in 2020. 

He struggled in his freshman year when he allowed six sacks and 19 pressures but followed up with seven pressures and one sack surrendered in 2020 & 2021, collectively.

In four 2020 games, West made enough of an impression to earn himself on the 2021 Outland Trophy Preseason Watchlist. He’s an intriguing interior offensive lineman whose name isn’t being talked about much. He received All-Pac 12 Conference Honorable Mention in 2021.

(West is No. 61.)

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Offensive line Dohnovan West warms up during practice at the Kajikawa Practice Facility in Tempe, Ariz. on July 31, 2019.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Dohnovan West, Arizona State

The Giants need offensive line help in the worst way. So how might a player with Dohnovan West's skillset fit into a unit that is in dire need of depth along the interior?

By Nick Falato24 minutes ago
24 minutes ago
Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux enters the stadium for the game against Oregon State on Nov. 27, 2021.
Play
Draft

Defensive Line and Linebackers to Watch During Combine Workouts

Here is a list of Coach Gene Clemons' defensive linemen and linebackers to keep an eye out for during Saturday's workouts at the Combine.

By Gene Clemons17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general overall aerial view of Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts and the site of the 2022 NFL Scouring Combine.
Play
Draft

Which O-Lineman and Running Backs Impressed at Combine Workouts?

Which offensive linemen and runnings backs cashed in on the opportunity to impress at the combine on Friday? Coach Gene Clemons has your rundown.

By Gene Clemons20 hours ago
20 hours ago

Strengths

  • Excellent athlete - great COD, lateral agility, footwork, and movement skills in space
  • Glides and moves very well when climbing to the second level
  • Loose hips and impressive flexibility
  • Plays balanced at contact most the time (does have knack to allow pad level to climb)
    • When balanced, his footwork, base, and ability are very good
  • Fits hands inside with tight elbows
  • Earns chest well - uses good timing, pop, and he dictates reps with hands
  • Does well to pull and kick out in power/gap
  • One of the top pulling interior offensive lineman in the class
  • Has footwork and lateral movement skills to block in wide zone
  • Versatility and intelligence to play either guard spot or center

Want to check out more NFL Draft profiles by Nick Falato?

Click here to see those already posted.
USATSI_16002806_168386747_lowres
1
Gallery
1 Images

Can Improve

  • Allowed his pad level to get too high upon engagement
  • Struggles with lower leverage DL who can get inside
  • Anchor could be issue against power moves at NFL level
  • Doesn’t consistently drive his feet through target
  • Consistency with stunt recognition was concerning
    • Saw him pickup well, and saw him blow assignments
  • More active feet in both run and pass could help clean up deficiencies

Summary

Overall, West is a great athletic interior offensive lineman who is scheme and position versatile. His foot speed and ability to locate in space will be valuable at the NFL level. He is not weak by any means--his play strength is solid, but he may struggle with NFL strength. 

Cleaning up technical issues like a high pad level and consistently driving his feet through his target will help him be more reliable. Either way, West has the potential to work his way into a starting role. He is a good value for a team that doesn't need him to start Day 1 and who needs to invest multiple picks into the offensive line.

GRADE: 6.31 

draftgradechart

Join the Giants Country Community

Dohnovan WestArizona State Sun Devils

Offensive line Dohnovan West warms up during practice at the Kajikawa Practice Facility in Tempe, Ariz. on July 31, 2019.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: IOL Dohnovan West, Arizona State

By Nick Falato24 minutes ago
Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux enters the stadium for the game against Oregon State on Nov. 27, 2021.
Draft

Defensive Line and Linebackers to Watch During Combine Workouts

By Gene Clemons17 hours ago
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A general overall aerial view of Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the Indianapolis Colts and the site of the 2022 NFL Scouring Combine.
Draft

Which O-Lineman and Running Backs Impressed at Combine Workouts?

By Gene Clemons20 hours ago
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati defensive back Sauce Gardner (DB14) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

Giants Could Be Looking to Add a Little Extra "Sauce" to Defense in Draft

By Patricia Traina22 hours ago
Jan 10, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cook (4) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the third quarter during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB James Cook, Georgia

By Nick Falato23 hours ago
Mailbox
Big Blue+

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Combine" Edition

By Patricia TrainaMar 5, 2022
Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The NFL Scouting Combine logo is seen at the Indiana Convention Center.
Draft

Combine Day 2: OLs and RBs Giants Should Watch

By Gene ClemonsMar 4, 2022
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA;General view of the NFL Scouting Combine logo on the field during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Draft

NFL Combine Day 1 Winners and Observations

By Gene ClemonsMar 4, 2022