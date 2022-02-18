2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: LB Troy Andersen, Montana State

Montana State's Troy Andersen is a Swiss army knife type of player. Where does he best fit in?

Troy Andersen, LB

Height: 6’3

Weight: 242 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Montana State

Arm Length: 32 1/4″

Wingspan: 77 5/8″

Hand: 9 3/8″

A productive high school quarterback who was a top safety at Beaverhead County High School in Montana, Andersen was not widely recruited, so he attended an FCS program and was a big fish in a small pond.

Andersen was insanely versatile at the FCS level; he was the top defensive player in his conference and played quarterback and running back throughout college, albeit that is very unlikely at the next level.

Notables

He was the Big Sky Freshman of the Year; he started games at both linebacker and running back. He had a productive 2018 season as a quarterback--he finished first-team All-Big Sky as a quarterback while breaking school rushing records. He had 21 rushing touchdowns in 2018 and a yards-per-carry average of 6.85; both are single-season school records. With limited time as a running back/quarterback, Andersen ranks ninth in rushing yards through Montana State’s school history.

He recorded 150 tackles in 2021 and won Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year. He was a unanimous All-American and earned a trip to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he was very impressive as a linebacker. Andersen was the National Team’s top linebacker at the event. Andersen finished 2021 with 14 tackles for a loss, seven passes defended, and two interceptions.

Strengths

Excellent size for a linebacker

Long arms to close throwing windows and hold off blocks

Size coupled with movement skills are impressive

Changes direction well

Explosive athlete with a quick trigger

Start/stop to head downhill and fill is great

Lateral movement skills to scrape over the top of trash is excellent

Good pursuit angles outside

Solid job using length to keep chest clean off combo blocks

Physical tackler with wide tackle radius

Quick acceleration helps his blitzing ability downhill

Solid spatial awareness in zone coverage

Showed very good recovery and man coverage skills at the senior bowl

Has potential to be three-down linebacker

Won’t be subbed out during passing situation

Heralded for his competitive toughness and leadership

Wore many hats in college (quarterback, running back, linebacker)

1 Gallery 1 Images

Can Improve

Is still raw and lacks experience at linebacker

The jump to the NFL is significant, albeit Andersen proved worthy at Senior Bowl against top competition

Can improve technically with stacking & shedding blocks in the box

Instinctual improvement should materialize with more reps under his belt

Could over pursue on his run keys and needs to be more disciplined with his eyes

Summary

Troy Andersen was a dominant college football player at the FCS level. He impressed many at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and proved he can be a quality asset at the next level.

Andersen has the desired size, athletic ability, and leadership to potentially be a starter in the NFL. He has the coverage skills to play SAM, the pursuit to be a WILL, and, if he develops a bit more, he could be a MIKE in the NFL.

He won’t have to be substituted during passing situations; he is raw and needs to develop, but he is a very interesting player who could be selected on day two.

GRADE: 6.2

