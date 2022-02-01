2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OL Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Nick takes a look at yet another potential offensive line prospect, Darian Kinnard, whose versatility in college is among his many assets.

Darian Kinnard, IOL/OT

Height: 6’5

Weight: 345 lbs.

Class: Senior

School: Kentucky

A former four-star recruit out of Cleveland, Ohio’s St. Ignatius High School; the same high school that Dolphin’s OT Liam Eichenberg, Eagle’s defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, and backup Patriots’ quarterback Brian Hoyer attended. However, his hometown is Knoxville, Tennessee. Kinnard was the 22nd offensive tackle recruit in the 2018 cycle.

Notables

He mainly played right tackle in college but may be best suited as a guard at the next level. Kinnard was a consensus first-team All-American in 2021, and he won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, which is bestowed to college football’s best overall blocker in a conference. He was a second-team All-American in 2020 as a junior. He played in 33 career games with 26 consecutive starts at tackle. Kinnard has earned all-SEC honors for three straight seasons.

According to Pro Football Focus, Kinnard was the ninth graded overall and run-blocking tackle. Kinnard only allowed seven pressures and a sack in 2021. He allowed 34 pressures and seven sacks in his college career while finishing with exceptional Pro Football Focus grades in 2020 & 2021. Kinnard will attend the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile.

Strengths

Good athletic ability for an OL that’s 345 pounds

Can scoot and does a solid job in space (specifically for his massive size)

Did a solid job getting to the outside shoulder of 5-T while reaching

More flexible than one would imagine

Rare power and pop - can drive through the face of opposing defenders

Rare play strength and ability to generate power at the point of attack

Dangerous when blocking down

DEUCE blocking is exceptional - has enough fluidity to swing to inside shoulder of 4i-T

Great base and lower body power - can move defenders off the line of scrimmage

Excellent anchor - absorbs contact and isn’t scared to finish in a nasty manner

Love his competitive toughness

An experienced player who didn’t seem fooled by stunts upfront

Weaknesses

Played OT in college, but best suited for OG position

Feet may not be quick enough for OT

Athletic ability is impressive for size, but may not have agility in space, or feet, to consistently play OT in NFL

Allows center of gravity to climb - exposes chest when kicking out on angle (specific to OT)

Fundamentals tend to wain when he moves (due to size)

Punch isn’t too accurate; doesn’t use great timing which hinders his rare power

Can do a better job framing his blocks while pass protecting

Will lunge too much - needs to trust his length and play more balanced on an island

Could stand to trim some weight

Summary

Overall, he is a surprisingly capable athlete for a player with his mass. However, he may be best suited inside where his adequate foot speed and inconsistent punch timing/location won’t be as exposed. If he can clean up some of his errors, he can be an impact guard, but it may not happen immediately.

He can fill in at tackle in a pinch, although I don’t believe that to be his best NFL fit. Someone with Kinnard’s power, frame, and ability to move defenders will entice an NFL franchise.

GRADE: 6.3

